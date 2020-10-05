You are here

Home > Consumer

Swiss duty free operator Dufry to enlist Alibaba as shareholder

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 2:27 PM

[ZURICH] China's Alibaba plans to acquire a stake of up to 9.99 per cent in Swiss duty free group Dufry, Dufry said on Monday, as it announced a new Chinese joint venture with the tech giant.

"Alibaba Group and Dufry AG (Dufry) have agreed to enter into a collaboration to jointly explore and invest in opportunities in China to develop the travel retail business and to enhance Dufry's digital transformation," Dufry said in a statement.

The Swiss firm has reeled under the hit of Covid-19 and plans to ask shareholders on Oct 6 to fund a buyout of its Hudson unit via a new rights issue.

It said Alibaba's commitment meant it now hoped to bring in proceeds of 700 million Swiss francs (S$1.04 billion) through the rights issue, up from 500 million francs previously.

Dufry in August agreed to buy the rest of Hudson for US$7.70 per share in an all-cash deal worth around US$311 million that will delist Hudson from the New York Stock Exchange.

SEE ALSO

Deutsche Boerse proposes expanding DAX to 40 companies

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Private equity group Advent International could get a stake of nearly a fifth in Dufry through the rights issue, providing up to 415 million francs.

Dufry on Monday said the proceeds of the rights issue would be used to finance both the Hudson deal, as well as general corporate purposes, which could now include financing the setup and operations of the joint venture with Alibaba.

Alibaba will have a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, while Dufry will hold the rest. Along with pursuing growth opportunities in China, the joint venture will seek to help Dufry grow business in online travel retail, the Swiss group said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 02:30 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on Trump health

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors responded positively to US President Donald Trump...

Oct 5, 2020 02:24 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Parents of newborns to get one-off support to help with expenses: DPM Heng

NEW parents will receive one-off additional support to help with expenses as they face income uncertainty during the...

Oct 5, 2020 02:23 PM
Government & Economy

Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more

[SYDNEY] As Britain's negotiations with the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal go down to the wire, Prime...

Oct 5, 2020 02:19 PM
Government & Economy

Temporary bridging loan programme for firms extended until Sept 2021

THE Singapore government is extending the Temporary Bridging Loan Programme for a further six months, to provide...

Oct 5, 2020 02:15 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Capability-building grants boosted; those with disabilities to get 50% wage support

SINGAPORE will extend or enhance its capability-building grants to support businesses seeking to internationalise,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.