You are here

Home > Consumer

Tata drops ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after fury in India

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 3:51 PM

af_tanishq_141020.jpg
A subsidiary of India's Tata Group pulled a jewellery advertisement of a Hindu-Muslim family celebrating a baby shower after social media criticism, with some posting "Love Jihad", meaning a conspiracy by Muslims to forcibly convert Hindu women.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] A subsidiary of India's Tata Group pulled a jewellery advertisement of a Hindu-Muslim family celebrating a baby shower after social media criticism, with some posting "Love Jihad", meaning a conspiracy by Muslims to forcibly convert Hindu women.

Tanishq, a jewellery firm and subsidiary of Tata-controlled Titan Company, released the advert as part of its "Ektavan", or oneness campaign, showing a Hindu bride and her Muslim in-laws observing a baby shower in the Hindu tradition.

Calls to boycott the company after the release of the advert were trending on social media on Monday with some people accusing the company of promoting "Love Jihad".

In a statement late on Monday, Tanishq said it withdrew the film due to "hurt sentiments, and the well-being of our employees, partners and store staff".

Muslims make up around 15 per cent of India's 1.3 billion population, the majority of which is Hindu. Marriages between the two religions are still taboo in many parts of the country.

SEE ALSO

The scramble to secure super-app status

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The advert's withdrawal has also led to criticism the company is pandering to extremists in the country.

"Its capitulation points to the pervasive atmosphere of fear and intimidation that some have unleashed in the country," said Shashi Tharoor, a prominent opposition lawmaker.

"Never thought I'd see the day when purveying communal hatred is the new normal." Founded in 1868, Tata is one of India's largest and well-known companies, with dozens of businesses spanning from chemicals to consultancy.

At the last general election in 2019, Tata was the largest donor to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to public filings. It was also the biggest donor to the main opposition Congress Party.

Mr Modi's critics say the country's long standing tradition of celebrating diversity has come under attack since the Hindu nationalist BJP won power in 2014. The party denies this, saying it has empowered minority groups.

In 2019, an advert by Unilever's Surf detergent brand promoting Hindu-Muslim unity in the country also faced backlash.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Britain's ASOS sees quadrupling of profit on strong pandemic demand

Just Eat Takeaway's order growth jumps as online delivery surge continues

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business: sources

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

Hot stock: Medtecs gains 7.4% on active trading after earnings boom

Carro raises S$150m debt facilities, funding from Mitsubishi, MS&AD this year

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 04:05 PM
Companies & Markets

China's US$1 trillion wealth fund to step up soured asset sales

[NEW YORK] China's US$1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is moving to tackle a growing pile of troubled investments...

Oct 14, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as vaccine trials halt, stimulus hopes fade

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, with heavy selling in financial and energy stocks, as halted...

Oct 14, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,889...

Oct 14, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia union suspends talks, seeking clarity over CEO's future

[SYDNEY] A major employee union said on Wednesday it had suspended bargaining talks with Virgin Australia Holdings,...

Oct 14, 2020 03:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Mega-refiner buying oil a bright spot for constrained market

[SINGAPORE] A Chinese mega-refiner is snapping up barrels of Middle Eastern crude in a rare bright spot for a market...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Hot stock: Medtecs gains 7.4% on active trading after earnings boom

Hong Kong: Stocks reopen with gains

Stocks to watch: Medtecs, SPH, Frasers Property, Wilmar, Top Glove, iFast

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for