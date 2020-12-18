You are here

Home > Consumer

Tencent-led consortium buys extra 10% of Vivendi's Universal

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 3:55 PM

AK_vvd_1812.jpg
Vivendi said on Friday a Tencent-led consortium would exercise its option to buy an additional 10 per cent stake in Universal Music Group (UMG), home to Taylor Swift and The Beatles, based on a deal giving UMG an enterprise value of 30 billion euros (S$48.7 billion).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Vivendi said on Friday a Tencent-led consortium would exercise its option to buy an additional 10 per cent stake in Universal Music Group (UMG), home to Taylor Swift and The Beatles, based on a deal giving UMG an enterprise value of 30 billion euros (S$48.7 billion).

The French conglomerate, in which billionaire Vincent Bollore's holding company has the biggest stake, said it was"pursuing its plan to sell additional minority interests in UMG with the assistance of several mandated banks" and that a listing was planned at the latest in 2022.

In March 2020, the Tencent-led consortium closed the initial purchase of a 10 per cent stake in UMG, with the option to acquire an additional 10 per cent on the same valuation basis until Jan 15, 2021.

Vivendi said it planned to use proceeds from these transactions to reduce its financial debt and to finance share buybacks and acquisitions.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

UK retail sales fell in November as lockdown hit stores

Volkswagen plans to link top executives' bonuses to ESG targets

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Pfizer applies for Covid-19 vaccine approval in Japan

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store after bug backlash

GHY Culture & Media debuts on SGX at 6.1% above IPO price

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 04:00 PM
Government & Economy

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were nine new imported coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Dec 18). They were all...

Dec 18, 2020 03:47 PM
Consumer

UK retail sales fell in November as lockdown hit stores

[LONDON] British retail sales fell 3.8 per cent on the month in November when a four-week lockdown in England closed...

Dec 18, 2020 03:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to resume daily flights to US from Jan 18

[WASHINGTON] Singapore Airlines will be resuming daily non-stop flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New...

Dec 18, 2020 03:21 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end flat as virus concerns offset US stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended flat on Friday as concerns over surging coronavirus infections at home...

Dec 18, 2020 03:07 PM
Transport

Volkswagen plans to link top executives' bonuses to ESG targets

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen plans to link top executives' bonuses to environmental, social and governance targets as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia imposes border curbs as Sydney virus cluster grows; Christmas travel chaos

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Hi-P, GHY Culture & Media, SLB, Cromwell E-Reit

Hi-P International CEO makes voluntary unconditional general offer at S$2 per share

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for