Tencent, Line to tie up in Japan mobile payment services: Nikkei

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 9:46 AM

Tencent Holdings and Japanese chat app operator Line Corp will tie up to offer mobile payment services for small Japanese retailers aiming to attract business from Chinese tourists, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
Line will start offering mobile payment services with leased terminals compatible with Tencent's WeChat Pay at small to mid-sized restaurants and stores starting next year, the paper said.

Shares in Line jumped on the news, and were trading up 7.7 per cent early on Tuesday.

