You are here

Home > Consumer

Tencent Music insiders have to weigh whether to sell after slump

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 11:00 PM

doc75ovcinqpk51f8wu71rc_doc75c8yq3vqqe1evdkw48r.jpg
According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Tencent Music "is likely to remain the world's only online music-streaming platform that can generate sustainable profit" despite an uptick in content investments.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Now comes crunch time for Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders and early backers who have to decide Monday whether or not to cash out of the Chinese music entertainment service when its 180-day lockup expires.

The decision is made more torturous by a 34 per cent decline in the stock since a peak in mid-March. For some insiders and pre-IPO investors, this is their first crack at offloading stock since the initial public offering priced at US$13 in early December. After almost reaching US$20 a share at the end of the winter, the stock now trades for only pennies above the IPO price.

The stock has gained a mere 1.5 per cent since its US$1.07 billion equity raise, the 10th largest IPO of 2018. But most of Wall Street still figures prospects are bright for Shenzhen, China-based Tencent Music. In its first financial report since going public, Tencent topped analysts' estimates. Half the 14 analysts covering the stock rate it a buy and the average price target of US$18 is 35 per cent above Thursday's close.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Tencent Music "is likely to remain the world's only online music-streaming platform that can generate sustainable profit" despite an uptick in content investments. And while peers such as Spotify Technology SA generate most of their revenue from paid subscriptions, analyst Vey-Sern Ling says Tencent Music "can monetise users more efficiently through the additional provision of social entertainment, including live-streaming and online karaoke."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this week, Loop Capital became the latest sell-side shop to weigh in, initiating coverage of Tencent Music's ADRs with a buy rating and US$19 price target, just below the Street's highest target of US$20.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Hedge fund buys struggling book retailer Barnes & Noble

A US$2b illicit meat market damaged by pig virus

Sanofi names drugmaker Novartis' executive Paul Hudson as next CEO

Caesars is in advanced talks to merge with Eldorado Resorts

Obamas sign deal to produce podcasts for Spotify

Google cloud gaming service to launch in 14 countries this year

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

Must Read

BP_Heng Swee Keat _070619_36.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

file6uxadrk2y5eivrivaqu.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

003_Bukom_09 July 2011.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Shell boosts Singapore's Bukom refinery storage by around 1.3m barrels

Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust secures up to A$170m in loan facilities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening