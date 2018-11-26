Tencent Music to sound out global IPO market

[HONG KONG] Tencent's music initial public offering (IPO) will sound out global IPO markets. China's answer to Spotify may push on with a US$2 billion New York listing in December, according to several media reports citing sources familiar with the deal. It's a bad time of the year to sell new equity and Tencent has already pared back its plans. A subdued deal will confirm fears that the window for sizeable offerings is closing fast.

A global stock selloff has already hit Tencent's plan to spin off its majority-owned streaming arm which owns the QQ Music app. In May, the US$354 billion gaming and social media titan was hoping to raise as much as US$4 billion in a deal would have valued Tencent Music Entertainment at US$25 billion, sources told Refinitiv publication IFR. The Chinese company delayed its October plan to go public after halving the size of its planned offer, according to Reuters.

Large investors in the United States prefer to shy away from chunky deals in the festive period. Just three companies have launched December New York offerings of more than US$1 billion in the past decade, Refinitiv data shows. Tencent would be stretching precedent: the Financial Times says shares of the music unit will start trading on Dec 12, later than any of these earlier year-end issues.

Other Chinese technology outfits rushing to market have had to lower valuations. The Alibaba-backed parenting site, Babytree, has just priced its Hong Kong debut at the bottom of the marketed range, valuing it at US$1.5 billion, compared to the US$2 billion it was pegged at earlier this year. Similarly, online travel agent Tongcheng-Elong, which counts Tencent as its largest shareholder, set its IPO valuation almost 30 per cent lower than in a May funding round.

The execution risk hardly seems worthwhile. Tencent Music doesn't obviously need fresh funds: the unit is already profitable and had roughly 9.5 billion yuan (S$1.9 billion) in cash as at June, according to the IPO prospectus. Anything less than a strong and compelling deal before New Year's will signal a gloomy year ahead for others waiting to press play.

