You are here

Home > Consumer

Tencent pulls blockbuster game PUBG in China as regulatory approval proves elusive

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 1:14 PM

lwx_Battlegrounds_090519_154.jpg
Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it will stop offering in China its test version of global best-selling video game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), having waited in vain for over a year to gain regulatory approval to begin sales.
PHOTO: PUBG CORPORATION

[SHANGHAI] Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it will stop offering in China its test version of global best-selling video game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), having waited in vain for over a year to gain regulatory approval to begin sales.

The Chinese video gaming leader said in November 2017 it would bring the gory game to China, and gave it a socialist makeover to meet stringent government rules when it informally launched the title the following February.

South Korean-made PUBG was named by global game distributor Steam as one of its highest-grossing titles of 2018, and industry insiders estimated Tencent could rake in revenue of US$1 billion if it was allowed to earn income from it.

"The testing phase for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds officially ends on May 8. We thank everyone for the support they have given us so far," showed a post on the game's official account on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for further comment from Reuters.

The Weibo post also announced the Wednesday launch of a similar Tencent-licenced title, "Game for Peace", which obtained monetisation approval from authorities in April.

Jefferies analysts said the earlier-than-expected launch of the tactical shooting game, which is a tribute to China's air force, boded well for Tencent's gaming growth in the second half of this year.

"Despite the simultaneous shut-down of PUBG, direct migration of user data and purchases should lower churn risk," they said in a research note, referring to stemming the loss of users by shifting PUBG data to Game for Peace.

The topic, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is gone" was the most viewed subject on Weibo on Wednesday, with over 300 million clicks and close to 90,000 posts.

REUTERS

Consumer

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

India: Once darling consumer stocks turn sour as demand cools

World's most valuable distiller Kweichow Moutai said to overhaul sales strategy, scrap brands

Brazil president signs decree easing gun import, ammo limits

Steinhoff reports hefty 3.7b euro operating loss in 2017

Near-S$100m impairment on US assets pushes SingPost S$75m into red

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

Photo_Funan.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening