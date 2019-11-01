You are here

Home > Consumer

Tesco vows to remove 1b pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 9:30 AM

nz_tesco_011171.jpg
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from products in its UK stores by the end of 2020, seeking to reduce its environmental impact and meet growing consumer demand for less waste.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from products in its UK stores by the end of 2020, seeking to reduce its environmental impact and meet growing consumer demand for less waste.

Britons have become increasingly aware of the amount of plastic they use following David Attenborough's "Blue Planet II" documentary which highlighted the dangers of plastic pollution to marine life.

Last year Tesco said it wanted to remove hard-to-recycle materials from its business. It said on Friday it will have eliminated the hardest-to-recycle materials from its own brand products by the end of this year, removing over 4,000 tonnes of materials from 800 lines. It said it is also working with branded suppliers on this.

Tesco, which trades from 3,787 stores in Britain and Ireland, employing 340,000 people, now plans to remove the small plastic bags commonly used to pack loose fruit, vegetables and bakery items and replace them with paper ones.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It will remove plastic trays from ready meals, secondary lids on products such as cream, yoghurts and cereals, and spoons, forks and straws from snack pots and drinks cartons. It also plans to remove 200 million pieces of plastic used to pack clothing and greetings cards.

SEE ALSO

Greece fights for its beaches and gets tough on plastic pollution

Tesco has told more than 1,500 suppliers that packaging will be key to deciding which products are sold in its stores. It has informed them it reserves the right to no longer stock products that use excessive or hard-to-recycle materials.

"Our work to remove, reduce, reuse & recycle is already transforming our packaging," said chief executive Dave Lewis.

"By focusing on solutions that we can apply across all our UK stores and supply chain, we can make a significant difference and achieve real scale in our efforts to tackle plastic," he said.

In recent years Britain has slashed the use of plastic bags by introducing a 5 pence charge for each one. The government has also considered imposing a "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups which are hard to recycle.

Last month No. 2 supermarket Sainsbury's vowed to halve plastic packaging by 2025, promising to switch to alternative materials and refillable options.

Mr Lewis, who announced last month he would step down next year after six years at the helm, repeated Tesco's call for the government to introduce a UK national infrastructure for recycling.

REUTERS

Consumer

New York bans foie gras on animal cruelty grounds

Switch Lite sales help Nintendo beat profit estimates

LVMH-backed private equity firm closes US$1.45 billion Asia fund

Starbucks beats sales estimates on digital push

LVMH-backed private equity firm closes US$1.45b Asia fund

MindChamps opens A$7m flagship preschool centre in Sydney

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 09:41 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.46% to 3,215.13

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.46 per cent or 14.75 points to 3,...

Nov 1, 2019 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Resources Prima CFO quits less than 1 year into job

CATALIST-LISTED Indonesian coal miner Resources Prima Group on Friday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Thng...

Nov 1, 2019 09:20 AM
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel extends property lease for 20 years, to invest S$460,000 in machinery, equipment

NICO Steel has extended its property lease at 51 Loyang Way with JTC Corp for an additional 20 years, and has...

Nov 1, 2019 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.69...

Nov 1, 2019 09:17 AM
Technology

Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables

[CAMPBELL, California] For over 14 years at Apple Inc, Rubén Caballero had to include a cable with every iPhone...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly