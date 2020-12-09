You are here

Home > Consumer

Tesco's Asia deal paves way for £5b return to shareholders

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:00 PM

[LONDON] Britain's biggest retailer Tesco expects to complete the US$10.6 billion sale of its Asian businesses to CP Group on Dec 18, paving the way for a return of £5 billion (S$8.92 billion) to shareholders, it said on Wednesday.

Tesco agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to CP Group in March.

It said that CP Group had now reviewed and was satisfied with the formal notice of approval from the Office of Trade Competition Commission in Thailand.

This, plus the approval received from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs in Malaysia on Nov 10, means there are no further conditions outstanding and the disposal is expected to complete on or around Dec 18.

"This sale allows us to focus on our businesses across Europe and to continue delivering for customers, make a significant contribution to our pension deficit and return value to shareholders," said Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Tesco intends to return about £5 billion of the net proceeds to shareholders via a special dividend, together with a share consolidation, and will also put £2.5 billion into the Tesco PLC Pension Scheme shortly following completion.

The special dividend is expected to be paid around Feb 26 2021, conditional on shareholder approval at a general meeting around Feb 11.

Last week, Tesco said it would pay back to government £585 million of Covid-19 business rates relief, which prompted rivals to do the same.

Mr Murphy said the decision to return the relief was "completely disconnected" to its plans to pay a special dividend once the Asian business was sold.

Shares in Tesco were up 1.6 per cent at 8.08am GMT.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 05:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Thailand slows down baht appreciation

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank intervened on Wednesday to slow down the appreciation of the baht currency, two...

Dec 9, 2020 04:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks ahead at open

[LONDON] European stock markets gained ground at the open Tuesday after another record-breaking overnight...

Dec 9, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday on a positive note as traders welcomed signs US lawmakers are moving...

Dec 9, 2020 04:22 PM
Garage

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

GERMAN aviation startup Volocopter on Wednesday announced its commitment to launch air taxi services in Singapore,...

Dec 9, 2020 04:16 PM
Government & Economy

German exports inch up, giving economy hope of avoiding Q4 slump

[BERLIN] German exports rose less than expected in October but foreign trade still gave Europe's largest economy a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Singapore's fintech investments rebounded to US$278m in Q2: report

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for