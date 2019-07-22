You are here

Home > Consumer

Thai farmers on the cash trail with snail slime

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190722_SNAILS_3841046.jpg
The snails' collagen-rich mucus are, to some cosmetic firms, now more valuable than gold.
PHOTO: AFP

Nakhon Nayok, Thailand

GIANT snails inch across a plate of pumpkin and cucumber in central Thailand, an "organic" diet to tease the prized collagen-rich mucus from the molluscs, which to some cosmetic firms are now more valuable than gold.

The snails at Phatinisiri Thangkeaw's farm were once the scourge of rice farmers, loathed for eating the buds of new crops.

"Farmers used to throw them on the road or in the rivers," Ms Phatinisiri told AFP. "But now they sell them to me to earn extra money." With her 1,000 snails, the teacher makes an extra US$320 to US$650 a month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is one of more than 80 farms in Nakhon Nayok province, two hours from the capital Bangkok, cashing in on the global snail beauty market, estimated at US$314 million, according to research group Coherent Market Insights. The precious slime is patiently "milked" from the glands of the snail by dripping water over it using a pipette.

Its raw form is sold to Aden International, a Thai-based cosmetics company that primarily ships its products to Korea and the US.

The sole snail slime producer in Thailand, Aden was started three years ago as a business-savvy solution to the snail infestation in Nakhon Nayok, said founder Kitpong Puttarathuvanun.

And his bet paid off - Mr Kitpong sells the serum under the Acha brand, but also supplies Korean and American cosmetic companies with a dried powder at 1.8 million baht ($58,200) per kilogram, he said.

Gold is currently worth $46,300 a kilogram. Compared to Aden's snail slime, the mucus produced in China - milked daily instead of once every three weeks in Thailand - is valued at about 80,000 baht (S$3,531) per kilogram, Mr Kitpong said.

"We found that our slime was very intense because the snails eat everything, including vegetables, grains and even mushrooms ... producing good quality slime," he told AFP, explaining that the mucus can be used to heal sunburn and "heal wounds".

Somkamol Manchun, the doctor in charge of the purification process, said snail mucus contains collagen and elastin - ingredients that "can make skin firm with less wrinkles". AFP

Consumer

Lavender is smelling sweet to French farmers

Hog disease in China pushing up pork prices in Europe

I choose you! Making blue-collar job hunting as easy as Pokemon Go

Thai farmers on the cash trail with snail slime

BuzzFeed agrees to recognise union after months-long standoff

GIC-backed GFL Environmental files for IPO, said to raise about US$1.5b

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
2 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
3 Young and not so upwardly mobile
4 Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, SATS, Aims Apac Reit, Sabana Reit, GS Holdings, Metech

Must Read

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BP_sustainable_220719_2.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Growth opportunities aplenty for sustainable finance

Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks still see silver lining in trade financing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly