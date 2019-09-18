You are here

Home > Consumer

Thailand culls 200 pigs amid heightened fears over African swine fever

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 9:24 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand has culled more than 200 pigs this week, authorities said on Tuesday, in the first such action amid heightened fears of a potential outbreak of African swine fever.

Thailand has yet to report an outbreak of African swine fever among its pigs, though neighbouring Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have all confirmed cases of the deadly disease.

Thailand's department of livestock said the culling of the pigs was a "preventative action" after two pigs died mysteriously in the northern province of Chiang Rai, about 20 km from Myanmar.

"We have killed over 200 pigs on two farms there," Nopporn Mahakanta, chief of the provincial livestock office, told Reuters, adding that the action was in line with protocols to curb outbreaks of animal diseases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They were within a 1 km radius of the pigs that had fallen ill and died," he said.

Mr Nopporn said blood and tissue samples of the first pigs were sent on Monday to a lab in another northern province, Lampang, to see whether they had contracted African swine fever.

Lab results could take about 14 days, he said.

African swine fever was first detected in Asia last August in China, wiping out nearly 40 per cent of pigs in the world's largest pork producer. It has since spread across Asia, affecting Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

South Korea was the latest country affected by the virus, confirming two cases this week.

Thailand has been on high alert since neighbouring countries reported outbreaks and has banned imports of pig and pork products from Laos and Myanmar.

REUTERS

Consumer

Meaty issue: Mock pork edges onto Southeast Asian plates

Budweiser maker revives Hong Kong IPO plan with reduced ambitions

Gushcloud names Def Jam co-founder as president, raises US$11m for global push

Angry farmers to face off with New Zealand's Fonterra over financial woes

Coachella, BTS concert promoter AEG sets up regional HQ in Singapore

Washington Post ad tech platform aims at Google-Facebook duopoly

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Must Read

Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's asset management industry grew at slower 5.4% pace to S$3.4 trillion last year: MAS

doc775og1s8wrauj7r7cu0_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_elderly_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: study

Image 2.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly