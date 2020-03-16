You are here

Home > Consumer

The man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser just donated them

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 11:54 AM

matt colvin - hand sanitiser - nytimes.jpg
Matt Colvin donated all of the supplies on Sunday, just as the Tennessee attorney-general’s office began investigating him for price gouging.
PHOTO: NEW YORK TIMES

[CHATTANOOGA] A Tennessee man who became a subject of national scorn after stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser donated all of the supplies on Sunday just as the Tennessee attorney general's office began investigating him for price gouging.

On Sunday morning, Matt Colvin, an Amazon seller outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, helped volunteers from a local church load two-thirds of his stockpile of hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes into a box truck for the church to distribute to people in need.

Officials from the Tennessee attorney general's office Sunday took the other third, which they plan to give to their counterparts in Kentucky for distribution. (Mr Colvin and his brother Noah bought some of the supplies in Kentucky this month.)

The donations capped a tumultuous 24 hours for Mr Colvin. On Saturday morning, The New York Times published an article about how he and his brother cleaned out stores of sanitiser and wipes in an attempt to profit off the public's panic over the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Colvin sold 300 bottles of hand sanitiser at a mark-up on Amazon before the company removed his listings and warned sellers they would be suspended for price gouging.

As a result, Mr Colvin was sitting on an enormous cache of sanitiser and wipes while much of the country searched in vain for them.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand bans mass gatherings, promises fiscal package will be significant

The article immediately ignited widespread outrage, with thousands of people posting angry comments across the Internet about his actions.

Many of those people also contacted Mr Colvin directly with hate mail and death threats, while one man even banged on the door at his home late Saturday night, according to Mr Colvin and several messages he shared with The Times.

In an hour-long interview on Sunday, Mr Colvin expressed remorse for his actions and said that when he decided to hoard the sanitiser and wipes, he didn't realise the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak or the severe shortage of sanitiser and wipes.

"I've been buying and selling things for 10 years now. There's been hot product after hot product. But the thing is, there's always another one on the shelf," he said. "When we did this trip, I had no idea that these stores wouldn't be able to get replenished."

He said the outpouring of hate has been scary for him and his family. He said people have incessantly called his cellphone, posted his address online and sent pizzas to his home. His inbox was flooded with ugly messages, he said. One email he shared with The Times said: "Your behavior is probably going to end up with someone killing you and your wife and your children."

"It was never my intention to keep necessary medical supplies out of the hands of people who needed them," he said, crying. "That's not who I am as a person. And all I've been told for the last 48 hours is how much of that person I am."

Now Mr Colvin is facing consequences. On Sunday, Amazon and eBay suspended him as a seller, which is how he has made his living for years. The company where he rented a storage unit kicked him out. And the Tennessee attorney general's office sent him a cease-and-desist letter and opened an investigation.

"We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it," Attorney-General Herbert Slatery III of Tennessee said in a news release.

Tennessee's price-gouging law prohibits charging "grossly excessive" prices for a variety of items, including food, gas and medical supplies, after the governor declares a state of emergency. The state can fine people up to US$1,000 a violation.

The language of the law could benefit Mr Colvin. Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee declared a state of emergency on March 12, activating the price-gouging law. The Colvin brothers bought all of the sanitiser and wipes in question before that date, and Mr Colvin said he did not sell anything after it.

A spokesman for the Tennessee attorney-general's office said that even if the Colvin brothers did not buy or sell any of the supplies after March 12, state authorities "will weigh all options under consumer laws."

NYTIMES

Consumer

Perfume giant LVMH to make hand sanitiser for French hospitals to aid coronavirus fight

Australian healthcare group Healius rejects Partners Group's A$2b buyout offer

Factories shift operations in scramble to restock supermarket shelves

More US retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread

Biolidics to raise S$3.1m from share placement for expansion

Domestic tourism to cushion some of the blow for Singapore hotels

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 12:09 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering, URA to develop, sell urban-planning solution for cities

ST Engineering and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will collaborate to develop and commercialise a tech-...

Mar 16, 2020 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand bans mass gatherings, promises fiscal package will be significant

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern banned gatherings of 500 people or more on Monday, as said...

Mar 16, 2020 11:49 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian pension fund suspends stock lending as markets slump

[BENGALURU] Australian pension fund UniSuper said on Monday it will suspend its stock lending programme indefinitely...

Mar 16, 2020 11:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

China steel association warns of iron ore speculation risks amid market fluctuations

[BEIJING] China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) warned about speculation risks in the market, as the trend for...

Mar 16, 2020 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

Australia mulls second stimulus package to tackle coronavirus: sources

[SYDNEY] Australia is considering a second round of economic stimulus, three sources familiar with the deliberations...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.