Time to wear a better mask, experts say

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 11:42 AM

As new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, experts say it's time to consider using a medical-grade respirator, or wearing a surgical and cloth mask together.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] As new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, experts say it's time to consider using a medical-grade respirator, or wearing a surgical and cloth mask together.

Scientists have agreed for some time the main way the virus is spread is through the air, rather...

Consumer

