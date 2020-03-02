You are here

Home > Consumer

Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 1:47 PM

[SYDNEY] China is transferring tens of thousands of Uighur detainees out of internment camps and into factories that supply some of the world's leading brands, an Australian think tank said Monday.

Top global brands such as Apple, BMW and Sony have been accused of getting supplies from factories using the forced labour, an explosive allegation that could reverberate in boardrooms across the world.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute said the Chinese government has transferred 80,000 or more Uighurs out of camps in Xinjiang and into factories across the country.

"Uighurs are working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors," the think tank said.

"Some factories across China are using forced Uighur labour under a state-sponsored labour transfer scheme that is tainting the global supply chain."

SEE ALSO

China gives relief to shield trillions of yuan in bad debt amid virus outbreak

The brands, it added, included "Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen".

"Companies using forced Uighur labour in their supply chains could find themselves in breach of laws which prohibit the importation of goods made with forced labour or mandate disclosure of forced labour supply chain risks," the report said.

"The companies listed in this report should conduct immediate and thorough human rights due diligence on their factory labour in China, including robust and independent social audits and inspections."

AFP has contacted the firms for a response to the claims.

An estimated one million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities have been held in internment camps in Xinjiang.

After initially denying their existence, Beijing cast the facilities as "vocational education centres" where "students" learn Mandarin and job skills in an effort to steer them away from religious extremism, terrorism and separatism.

Rights groups and witnesses accuse China of forcibly trying to draw Uighurs away from their Islamic customs and integrate them into the majority Han culture.

Officially, the Chinese government says it is transferring "surplus" Xinjiang labour to other regions in the name of poverty alleviation.

According to official news agency Xinhua, more than 25,000 workers from Xinjiang were slated to be transferred "inland" in 2019

China's foreign ministry and the Xinjiang government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

AFP

Consumer

Japan cruise operator files for bankruptcy as virus hits demand

Singtel, Nokia to trial 5G network capabilities

For ballet shoes, one Russian company is on pointe

Banned! New York sends plastic bags packing

Harley-Davidson CEO steps down after 5-year sales slump

Sanofi to pay US$11.9m to resolve US drug kickback probe

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 01:45 PM
Stocks

Malaysia sees biggest weekly equity outflow in over 20 months amid virus, political woes

[KUALA LUMPUR] Foreign investors bailed out of Malaysian stocks as they dumped RM1.26 billion (S$416.9 million)...

Mar 2, 2020 01:40 PM
Transport

S Korea's Jeju Air to acquire stake in Eastar Jet for 54.5b won

[SEOUL] South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in competitor Eastar...

Mar 2, 2020 01:31 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI reverses early losses on Monday afternoon, up 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Monday afternoon on higher ground after early losses were reversed on hopes of...

Mar 2, 2020 01:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil comes off lows as hopes of Opec cut, stimulus counter virus gloom

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rebounded more than US$1 a barrel after earlier hitting multi-year lows on Monday, as hopes...

Mar 2, 2020 01:09 PM
Garage

Deutsche Bank, Ashoka launch accelerator to support female social entrepreneurs in Asia

FEMALE social entrepreneurs in Asia will receive greater support, with a new accelerator programme launched by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.