You are here

Home > Consumer

Toxic substances found in nappies in France: government agency

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 3:23 PM

[PARIS] A variety of potentially toxic substances, including glyphosate, has been found in babies' nappies in France, according to a study published on Wednesday by the French environment agency ANSES.

"Following studies carried out on nappies and how they are used, the watchdog has found evidence of several chemical substances at dangerously high levels," the agency said.

According to the study, the substances include butylphenyl methylpropional used in beauty products, certain aromatic hydrocarbons, and glyphosate, a widely-used weed-killer - all of which pose potential risks.

The French government said manufacturers and retailers should ensure the substances are removed from nappies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We call on manufacturers and retailers to take measures within the next 15 days to eliminate these substances from babies' nappies," said a statement issued jointly by the health, environment and finance ministries.

Glyphosate, which is off-patent and marketed worldwide by dozens of chemical groups, is due to be phased out in France within three years although farmers are exempt from the ban where there is no credible alternative to the pesticide. 

REUTERS

Consumer

Johnson & Johnson tries to buy surgical robotics firm: sources 

China meat boss returns home after mysterious disappearance 3 years ago

Japan's General Oyster said to draw deal interest from China

Viacom buys television streaming service for US$340m

Sony to shift UK HQ to avoid Brexit disruption

Big Pharma lobby group spent record amount as reform push grows

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

98 Binjai Park.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Real Estate

Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

SL_ocbc_230119_47.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades Soilbuild Reit to 'hold'

Photo 1.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust DPU up 3.1% to 2.99 S cents for Q4

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening