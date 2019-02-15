You are here

Home > Consumer

Treasury Wine uncorks record profit

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190215_YPWINE15_3696534.jpg
The world's largest standalone winemaker reported a 17% spike in net profit to A$219m for the six months to Dec 31, its highest ever. Its pre-tax profit for the period came in at A$338.3m.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S Treasury Wine Estates Ltd toasted yet another record half-year profit, as a self-distribution model in China helped the winemaker defy weaker consumer spending in the world's second-largest economy.

The owner of the Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass labels also said it was counting on more growth in China, sending its shares up as much as 4 per cent.

"We are not seeing a slowdown in demand for our brands," Treasury Wine CEO Mike Clarke said on an analyst call, referring to the company's biggest export destination, China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world's largest standalone winemaker plans to grow its footprint in China by 50 per cent in three years by number of potential customers, and buy assets in France to capitalise on Chinese appetite for the European country's product, he added.

The sparkling update comes despite a broader concern about weaker demand in China for products ranging from high-end fashion to milk powder as its economy slows, exacerbated by a bitter trade war with the United States.

Apple has issued a rare revenue warning, citing weaker iPhone sales in China. Australian wine exports to the country are also feeling the heat, with growth hitting its slowest pace in four years.

Against the odds, Treasury Wine reported a 17 per cent spike in net profit to A$219 million (S$211 million) for the six months to Dec 31, its highest ever. Its pre-tax profit for the period came in at A$338.3 million, within a company-provided guidance.

The Melbourne-headquartered company, which has been skirting the China weakness by using a direct-delivery model to push product straight to buyers, expects its pre-tax profit to grow 25 per cent in the year to June and 15-20 per cent in fiscal 2020.

Treasury Wine ships globally, but its sales to China have become closely watched since it is one of Australia's most exposed companies to Chinese consumer appetites.

Its Asia sales, which include China, surged 32.4 per cent to A$393.9 million from the same period a year earlier. US sales rose 20 per cent while Europe sales grew 9 per cent.

The company declared an interim dividend of 18 cents per share, up from 15 cents a year earlier.

Shares of the A$12 billion winemaker rose as much as 4 per cent as investors cheered the results, but gains were capped by worries about its smaller-than-usual "cash conversion" rate, a measure of how quickly it is being paid for sales.

The company said it received less cash than its reported profit implied because Chinese customers had delayed deliveries until after Jan 1, when tariffs fell to zero under a free trade agreement between the two countries. REUTERS

Consumer

Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

StarHub to cut dividend after Q4 earnings miss

Walmart turns to gig drivers for same-day grocery deliveries

New York non-profit organisation looks to combat textile waste

Potential loss of Amazon HQ would be a long-term disaster for New York

New book asserts exercise 'recovery' is mostly bogus

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 How a 27-year-old CEO built a near US$1b fashion startup in South-east Asia

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening