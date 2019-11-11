You are here

Home > Consumer

Trump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 10:39 PM

doc77xjk9pllzb1k3f17ky6_doc77ktawy04h21n54v29r8.jpg
Juul fruit flavored e-cigarettes products displayed at Smoke and Gift Shop. US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry officials as well as medical and political officials to discuss vaping and e-cigarettes, amid a nationwide outbreak of injuries and deaths linked to the products.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry officials as well as medical and political officials to discuss vaping and e-cigarettes, amid a nationwide outbreak of injuries and deaths linked to the products.

"Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children's health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!" he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Trump did not give a time for the meeting. He said on Friday that his administration would issue its final report on such products next week.

On Thursday, the CDC reported there have been 2,051 confirmed and probable US lung injury cases and 39 deaths associated with use of e-cigarettes, or vaping products. Nearly 85 per cent of lung injury patients in the nationwide outbreak have reported using products containing THC, the component of marijuana that gets people high.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the CDC analysis, THC was detected in 23 of 28 patient samples of lung cells, including from three patients who said they did not use THC products. Nicotine was detected in 16 of 26 patient samples.

SEE ALSO

US may postpone China tariffs due in December: Trump advisor

US public health officials have recommended that people avoid using e-cigarettes that contain THC or any products that come from illicit sources.

REUTERS

Consumer

Patek Philippe watch sells for US$31m in record auction

Macau’s casino queen doubles down on Vegas-style expansion alan

Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60

Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit 158.3b yuan in first nine hours

China's hottest investment: overpriced sneakers

Google's embrace of search ads crushing online travel agents

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

India's factory output posts steepest decline in eight years

[NEW DELHI] India's factory output shrank to the lowest level in eight years, as a sharp fall in capital goods...

Nov 11, 2019 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust's preferential offering 1.45 times subscribed

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) has raised S$460.5 million in gross proceeds from its preferential offering, which...

Nov 11, 2019 09:43 PM
Transport

US FAA downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating - sources

[KUALA LUMPUR] The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has downgraded Malaysia's air safety rating, restricting...

Nov 11, 2019 09:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Saxo Bank claims against Innopac resume; unrelated Innopac MOU terminated

Investment holding company Innopac Holdings on Monday night said that Saxo Bank has resumed its claims of nearly S$...

Nov 11, 2019 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Boris Johnson on track for win, with majority on knife edge, odds say

[LONDON] If you listen to bookmakers, the central question in the UK general election is not whether Boris Johnson...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly