Trump's doctor dismisses speculation of chest pain

Washington

DONALD TRUMP'S doctor on Monday denied reports that the US President had recently suffered chest pain after he attended an unannounced medical checkup in Washington.

Mr Trump, 73, spent just over an hour on Saturday having "examinations, labs and discussions" at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his physician Sean Conley said in a statement issued by the White House.

"Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," Dr Conley said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"Specifically, he did not undergo any specialised cardiac or neurologic evaluations." Some Washington reports had suggested that the checkup was unscheduled and had been triggered by Mr Trump suffering chest discomfort. "Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record," Dr Conley said, describing the checkup as "routine, planned". The statement included details of the President's cholesterol results and added that after the checkup, Mr Trump had spoken to the family of a soldier undergoing surgery at the hospital as well as to hospital staff.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday said Mr Trump took advantage of a free weekend to complete part of his annual physical examination before "a very busy 2020" when he faces a tough re-election race. AFP