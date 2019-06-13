You are here

Home > Consumer

Tyson enters crowded plant-based meat market with blended proteins

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 8:33 PM

doc75rwgqg0cgi20jb66cs_doc7585fm2ng2w14ohuo3ax.jpg
US meat processor Tyson Foods Inc on Thursday launched its first vegan and mixed protein products as it joined a growing number of companies catering to rising demand for plant-based meat products.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US meat processor Tyson Foods Inc on Thursday launched its first vegan and mixed protein products as it joined a growing number of companies catering to rising demand for plant-based meat products.

Tyson will sell fully plant-based nuggets, blended protein burgers made from beef and pea protein, and sausages and meatballs that combine chicken with plants including chickpeas, black beans and quinoa, the company said in a statement.

The products, under Tyson's new Raised & Rooted brand, will be sold through its customers, sales outlets and foodservice operators, Justin Whitmore, head of Tyson's alternative protein business, said in an interview, declining to elaborate.

The nuggets will be launched in the summer, and burgers in the fall, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The largest US meat processor, known for its Ball Park hot dogs and Jimmy Dean sausages, believes the company's long experience in protein product development, manufacturing and distribution puts it in a unique position to enter the plant-based market and drive sales across all segments.

Mr Whitmore said it was too early to estimate revenues, calling Tyson's plant-based business highly incremental, but he noted that that could change.

"The double-digit growth in the sector is largely driven by meat eaters who want the health and nutrition that they perceive to come from plants along with the taste they've always had from animal protein," Mr Whitmore said, adding that the company was working on additional plant-based products.

Tyson Chief Executive Noel White said in a statement the company remained firmly committed to expanding its traditional meat business, but is shifting toward becoming a protein company.

The change comes as many companies are trying to carve out a space in the US alternative meat market which analysts estimate to be worth US$100 billion by 2035.

California upstarts Beyond Meat Inc and Impossible Foods Inc each sell 100 per cent plant-based meat alternatives to retailers and fast food chains across the United States.

Tyson sold its 6.5 per cent stake in Beyond Meat in late April, just days before the company went public, to focus on the development of its own plant-based products.

Vegan ground beef and burger patties by Canadian packaged meat producer Maple Leaf Foods Inc, sold under its LightLife brand, will be on US store shelves this summer.

Nestle, the world's biggest packaged foods group, is aiming to sell a pea-based veggie patty called Awesome Burger under its US plant-based Sweet Earth brand in the fall.

REUTERS

Consumer

Biotech firm Tessa Therapeutics, China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City in US$120m cell therapy JV

Move over Shake Shack, Five Guys is coming to town

China inflation hits highest level in 15 months

Ten US states file lawsuit to stop T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint

Wesfarmers buying online retailer Catch

Mattel rejects renewed merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

Jun 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening