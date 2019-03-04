You are here

Home > Consumer

Uber  in advanced talks to buy rival Careem: sources

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

UBER Technologies Inc is in advanced discussions to buy its Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ, a deal that would expand the ride-hailing giant's operations in the Middle East, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies may announce a cash-and-shares transaction that values Careem at about US$3 billion in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

Negotiations are ongoing and no final agreements have been reached, the people added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Representatives for the companies declined to comment.

San Francisco-based Uber is emphasising growth, investing aggressively in food delivery, logistics, electric bikes and self-driving cars, as it prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO) this year.

Uber and Careem held preliminary talks in July to combine their Middle Eastern ride-hailing services, hoping to resolve a costly rivalry in the region, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Careem, whose backers include Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's investment firm and Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc, was valued at about US$1 billion in a 2016 funding round, making it one of the most valuable technology startups in the Middle East.

The company has more than a million drivers and operates in more than 100 cities in the Middle East, according to its website.

Acquiring a rival would be a departure in strategy for Uber.

The company has traditionally used such deals to offload costly overseas operations and take stakes in competitors, as it did in China, Russia and South-east Asia.

A deal would signal Uber's commitment to the Middle East, where one of its biggest investors, a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund overseen by the divisive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is based.

It would also form an alliance with the biggest backers of its main competitor at home, Lyft Inc.

Rakuten holds more than 10 per cent of Lyft, which is expected to hold its own IPO in the coming months. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

What's in high demand on Qoo10? Ladders

With IPO due, Uber aims to be 'Amazon of transportation'

Even the Brits love this EU regulation. It may not survive Brexit

Facebook sues China-based companies for selling fake accounts

WeWork cuts about 300 employees, ahead of a hiring binge

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
5 Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_LLQIPG2DJ_3712006.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Co-living beckons to private equity investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening