UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

THE Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)'s fitness franchise UFC Gym is set to make its foray into Singapore with the opening of 15 gyms across the island over the next decade.

Launched in partnership with local company NF Fitness, the gyms will offer a range of private and group fitness classes, as well as mixed martial arts (MMA) training catered to different ages and fitness levels.

The first location is slated to open by February next year.

Said UFC Gym president Adam Sedlack in a statement: "Our global growth is exciting, and bringing UFC Gym's 'train different' philosophy to Singapore is a huge opportunity with an amazing partner (NF Fitness)."

He added: "The dynamic spirit and energy in Singapore perfectly aligns with what our members will find in a UFC Gym."

The franchise's fitness programmes are inspired by the training regimen of UFC fighters.

Its latest workout concept, Class, features boxing and high-intensity interval training programmes designed to build endurance, strength and speed. They will be available at the UFC Gym locations here.

Since its debut in 2009, UFC Gym has opened more than 150 locations around the world, including the US, Bahrain, Canada, Australia and Taiwan. Singapore will be the eighth Asian country to house its gym concept.

This announcement comes just two days before the Las Vegas-based UFC's Fight Night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday. This is the third time UFC that is holding a live event here.

The main event will feature American welterweight fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone squaring off against rising British star Leon "Rocky" Edwards.

