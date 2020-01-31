You are here

UK clothing retailer French Connection drops plans to sell as it focuses on turnaround

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 4:00 PM

London-based French Connection Group said on Friday it had dropped plans to sell the company after completing a review and will now focus on a turnaround by growing its wholesale business in the United States and investing in its online platform.
PHOTO: FCUK

The clothes and accessories retailer said it expects to report an annual pretax loss of between £1 million (S$1.8 million) and £2 million, hurt by tough conditions on the UK High Street.

REUTERS

