You are here

Home > Consumer

UK retailer John Lewis says unlikely all its stores will re-open

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 11:46 PM

[LONDON] British department store chain John Lewis said on Wednesday it was "highly unlikely" all its 50 stores would re-open after the coronavirus lockdown.

John Lewis Chairman Sharon White told employees there would be job losses following the closure of some stores and one of its London offices, in a letter first reported by the Evening Standard newspaper. 

The employee-owned retailer said it would re-open nine more stores, including in Scotland and Wales, on July 13, and its flagship store on London's Oxford Street on July 16.

That would take the total re-opened following the easing of the lockdown on June 15 to 32, with plans for more, but not all, shops to re-open later in the summer.

"The reality is that we have too much store space for the way people want to shop now and we have shared this with our Partners (employees)," John Lewis said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Macy's posts nearly US$4b in losses, doesn't expect another shutdown

"As difficult as it is, it is highly unlikely we will reopen all our John Lewis stores. However, no decision has been made and any details would be shared with Partners first by the middle of July."

The department store chain is part of the John Lewis Partnership, which also owns the Waitrose supermarket business.

In May the partnership warned that department store sales could crash by 35 per cent this year in a worst-case scenario.

REUTERS,BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Macy's posts nearly US$4b in losses, doesn't expect another shutdown

Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

Pizza Hut and Wendy's US operator NPC files for bankruptcy

South Korea to start talks on Covid-19 drug remdesivir purchases in August

DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India

Koufu plans to acquire fried food, dough product supplier for S$22m

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Jobs, local businesses and social mobility at forefront of live political debate

LOWERING unemployment, supporting local businesses and improving social mobility were among the issues tackled by...

Jul 1, 2020 11:37 PM
Consumer

Macy's posts nearly US$4b in losses, doesn't expect another shutdown

[NEW YORK] Macy's reported a staggering US$3.58 billion loss on Wednesday for its coronavirus-hit first quarter as...

Jul 1, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

WP will never be affected by retirement of a leader: chairman Sylvia Lim

THE Workers’ Party (WP) will never be affected by the retirement of a leader despite the many challenges it has...

Jul 1, 2020 11:16 PM
Consumer

Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

[LONDON] Luxury British department store Harrods said on Wednesday it plans to cut up to 672 jobs because of the...

Jul 1, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

UK offers Hong Kong residents citizenship in response to China

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday extended Hong Kong residents a broader path to citizenship in response to China's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.