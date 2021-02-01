You are here

Home > Consumer

UK trains volunteer vaccine army in Covid inoculation race

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 11:51 AM

rk_ukvaccinevolunteers_010221.jpg
More used to wielding a camera than a needle, taking part in a national vaccination campaign was the "last thing" documentary director Mike Day expected to be doing before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] More used to wielding a camera than a needle, taking part in a national vaccination campaign was the "last thing" documentary director Mike Day expected to be doing before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 41-year-old is now one of an army of volunteers - many with...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Playboy nears deal to buy sexual wellness chain Lovers: sources

Festive sales driven by in-home consumption: NielsenIQ

Metro seeks deals in industrial property, student housing, suburban malls

Specialised indicator may be required to track food delivery expenditure

Discount chain Aldi plans to sell US$250 treadmills

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 12:09 PM
Government & Economy

Pro-democracy tycoon in landmark challenge to Hong Kong security law

[HONG KONG] Detained Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was in court Monday trying to win bail in the first major...

Feb 1, 2021 11:54 AM
Garage

Razer to hire for about 1,000 roles in new South-east Asia HQ, CEO says

GAMING hardware and fintech firm Razer will hire for about 1,000 positions for its new South-east Asia headquarters...

Feb 1, 2021 11:50 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

DBS will double its recruitment of financial planning advisers by the end of this year, by hiring over 650 wealth...

Feb 1, 2021 11:49 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise in respite from recent rout

[HONG KONG] Most Asian markets bounced on Monday following last week's blood-letting as bargain-buyers moved in, but...

Feb 1, 2021 11:43 AM
Government & Economy

Asian factories show mixed performance as pandemic's pain lingers

[TOKYO] Manufacturing in China and Japan suffered in January, while South Korea and Taiwan saw improvement amid a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Japan expected to extend Covid-19 state of emergency: media

Trump says he has hired new impeachment defence lawyers

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Australia: Shares hit two-month low on vaccine rollout woes, subdued Wall Street

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for