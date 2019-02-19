You are here

Home > Consumer

UK's Greggs says vegan sausage roll a hit, guides higher on profit

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 6:31 PM

[LONDON] Strong demand for its new vegan sausage roll drove a 14 per cent rise in sales for British high street baker Greggs in the first seven weeks of 2019 and prompted the company to promise underlying pretax profit ahead of previous expectations.

The positive outlook comes less than two months after the company nudged up its 2018 profit forecast to at least 88 million pounds (S$154 million) after demand for its festive bakes, mince pies, hot drinks and breakfast items led to a "very strong" finish to the year.

It is expected to announce results for the full-year ended Dec. 29 on March 7.

The company, which opened 149 new shops last year to take its total to 1,953, said it had "made an exceptionally strong start to 2019" and that comparative sales growth for the first-half would be higher compared to last year when sales were suppressed due to extreme weather across the UK.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose 9.6 per cent in the seven weeks to Feb.16 and total sales grew by 14.1 per cent. However, the company said the rate of growth in sales had eased slightly in February.

Pretax profit for 2019 is expected to average 88.6 million pounds, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The FTSE-250 company's shares were expected to rise as much as 5 per cent, according to premarket indicators.

REUTERS

Consumer

China's Fosun makes bid for German fashion chain Tom Tailor

US millennials a popular but elusive target for brands

Mongolia suspends KFC outlets after hundreds show food poisoning symptoms

Chinese frozen food firm recalls products suspected of African swine fever contamination

Australian grocer Coles declares war on costs after H1 profit drop

British lawmakers call on government to put an end to throwaway fashion

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 Trump may worsen global car market slump

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

doc7459ycecutjva378at9_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 19, 2019
Real Estate

REDAS' new chief calls on government to review property curbs

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe needs more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, authorities tell Sias

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening