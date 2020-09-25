You are here

Home > Consumer

UK's Tesco blocks bulk-buying of key items after new Covid curbs

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 6:12 PM

tl-tesco-a-250920.jpg
Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco introduced limits to prevent customers bulk-buying key products such as flour, pasta, toilet roll and anti-bacterial wipes after the government introduced new curbs to suppress Covid-19.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco introduced limits to prevent customers bulk-buying key products such as flour, pasta, toilet roll and anti-bacterial wipes after the government introduced new curbs to suppress Covid-19.

British customers stockpiled key goods at the start of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March, stripping shelves bare and forcing retailers to limit how many goods could be bought at one time.

"We have good availability, with plenty of stock to go round, and we would encourage our customers to shop as normal," a spokesperson said.

"To ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need, we have introduced bulk-buy limits on a small number of products." Tesco joins Morrisons in reimposing restrictions to prevent extreme stockpiling after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to work from home if they can as cases of Covid-19 started to rise sharply.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

MOH, MAS to tighten watch over IP insurers over unfair claim rejections

Struggling Thai Airways opens simulators to public for extra cash

LVMH and Tiffany dismiss judge's suggestion of talks for now

Enterprise Singapore, FairPrice tie up to help food manufacturers go digital

Amazon pushes security products with indoor drone and car alarm

Amazon launches Luna cloud-based video game service

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 06:17 PM
Banking & Finance

MOH, MAS to tighten watch over IP insurers over unfair claim rejections

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will tighten surveillance over integrated...

Sep 25, 2020 06:16 PM
Stocks

STI closes higher as factory output soars

SINGAPORE shares were pushed into positive territory on Friday, following a surprising set of industrial production...

Sep 25, 2020 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

THE board of Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGHG), the flagship firm founded by scandal-hit Singaporeans Nelson and...

Sep 25, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Boldtek asks for more time to hold annual general meeting, as Covid-19 delays audit

CATALIST-LISTED construction player Boldtek Holdings has asked for more time to put out its latest annual report and...

Sep 25, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

MORE business executives and professionals will now be able to travel between Singapore and Japan, using a new "...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Minimum CPF interest rates extended by a year to Dec 31, 2021

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.