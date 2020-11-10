You are here

Home > Consumer

UN hails new therapy to prevent HIV in women

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 6:55 AM

[GENEVA] The new anti-retroviral therapy cabotegravir could be a "game changer" as a study shows it is many times more effective in preventing HIV in women as PrEP, the UNAIDS body said on Monday.

Injected in women every two months, cabotegravir is 89 per cent more effective in preventing HIV than daily pills of PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis, the UNAIDS body said.

"UNAIDS has long been calling for additional, acceptable and effective HIV prevention options for women, and this could be a real game-changer," its chief Winnie Byanyima said in a statement.

"If donors and countries invest in rolling out access of injectable PrEP to women at higher risk of HIV, new infections could be dramatically reduced."

The trial involved more than 3,200 women between 18 and 45 years old who were at higher risk of acquiring HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, in Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, Eswatini, Uganda and Zimbabwe, UNAIDS said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It said expert monitors stopped the trial earlier than planned because there was "clear statistical evidence showing that the injectable medicine is more effective than a daily pill," the body said.

It added that four women who received injections became infected with HIV, as opposed to 34 women who took the pills, with all the treatments administered in a random fashion.

"The risk of HIV was ninefold lower with cabotegravir injections than with daily oral PrEP," it said.

UNAIDS said the test results were important in boosting the fight against AIDS by offering women new ways to protect themselves beyond using daily pills, ensuring condoms are worn or abstaining from sex.

"Like with a Covid-19 vaccine, we now must work to ensure that these life-changing injections are accessible, affordable and equitably distributed to people who choose to use them," Ms Byanyima said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

McDonald's launching meatless 'McPlant' burger

Mega-sale events won't ring in happy holidays for retailers

Markets soar as Pfizer, BioNTech report 90% success for Covid vaccine

Neo Group H1 earnings up 5 times to S$13.6m

SingPost's recovery hobbled by reduced airfreight capacity: analysts

New PlayStation and Xbox consoles enter US$150b games arena

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 06:52 AM
Consumer

McDonald's launching meatless 'McPlant' burger

[NEW YORK] Fast food giant McDonald's on Monday announced it was launching a new plant-based burger named the "...

Nov 10, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Britain pursues Brexit finance plan, door open to EU firms

[LONDON] Britain left the door open for European Union financial firms to operate in Britain after a post-Brexit...

Nov 10, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

EU 'regrettably' hits US with tariffs, seeks better Biden ties

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will impose tariffs on up to US$4 billion of US imports in retaliation for US...

Nov 10, 2020 06:38 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hit eight-month high on renewed vaccine hopes

[BENGALURU] European shares jumped to an eight-month high on Monday after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech flagged...

Nov 10, 2020 06:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil soars 8% on promising Covid-19 vaccine results

[NEW YORK] Oil surged about 8 per cent on Monday, its biggest daily gain in more five months, after Pfizer announced...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by US$140b

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for