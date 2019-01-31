You are here

Home > Consumer

Unilever Q4 sales miss expectations

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 4:57 PM

file6uegc16dfyp81qee9s6.jpg
Unilever reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by inflation in Argentina and flat volume growth in developed markets, in its first set of results since new Chief Executive Alan Jope took charge.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Unilever reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by inflation in Argentina and flat volume growth in developed markets, in its first set of results since new Chief Executive Alan Jope took charge.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream said fourth-quarter underlying sales rose 2.9 per cent. Analysts, on average, were expecting 3.5 per cent, a consensus forecast supplied by the company showed.

The Anglo-Dutch group, which is working to move on from last year's botched plan to shift its main headquarters to the Netherlands, had said full-year sales growth would be at the bottom end of its 3 to 5 per cent forecast range.

Looking ahead, it said it expects 2019 market conditions to remain challenging and forecast underlying sales growth again in the lower half of a 3 to 5 per cent range, with continued improvement in underlying operating margin and another year of strong free cash flow.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It said it remained on track for its 2020 goals.

In the fourth quarter, Unilever blamed Argentina, which makes up 2.5 per cent of its overall business, for hyperinflation that led prices to spike more than 50 per cent and therefore volume to fall more than 20 per cent in the quarter.

But more broadly, sales volume in the Americas was flat, as pricing growth was offset by volume declines. The same happened in Europe, though the company eked out 0.8 percent sales growth in the region. Overall, underlying sales in developed markets grew only 0.4 per cent in the quarter.

The company blamed declines in France and competitive pressures in North America, particular in ice cream and mayonnaise.

For the full year, Unilever reported turnover of US$57.05 billion, excluding its divested spreads business, with underlying sales up 3.1 per cent, in line with expectations.

REUTERS

Consumer

China company that paid debt in ham instead of cash is running low on pigs

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

HiDoc launches telehealth mobile app

LVMH eases fears of a luxury slowdown in China

Wurst night ever? Taste takes a holiday at German sausage hotel

Chinese pork prices to rebound next quarter, world's top exporter predicts

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard halts trading after 24% surge; SGX queries unusual activity

file72fpkztw512iicyqn8u.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB, Grab kick-start partnership with digital initiatives, customer benefits

bp_lazada_190318_118.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Garage

Lazada to migrate RedMart onto platform in ramp-up of supermarket plans for SE Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening