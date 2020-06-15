You are here

Home > Consumer

Uniqlo rolls out reusable mask line as retailers adapt to virus

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 3:08 PM

AB_uniqlo_150620.jpg
Asia's largest retailer is betting that it has the right product at the right time: a Uniqlo face mask.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Asia's largest retailer is betting that it has the right product at the right time: a Uniqlo face mask.

Fast Retailing Co, operator of the clothing stores, will begin selling reusable face masks in Japan this week. The masks, which will sold in sets of three and retail for 990 yen (S$12.54), aim for both performance and comfort, the company said in a statement Monday.

Uniqlo joins a constellation of businesses seeking to offer new products and services as the coronavirus pandemic upends lifestyles around the globe, changing how people work, dress and eat. Companies are racing to adapt to that change; Fast Retailing said the decision to make and sell masks was due to customer demand.

Plans for sales of the Uniqlo masks outside of its home base of Japan will be announced as they are set, Fast Retailing said. With more than 2,000 stores globally and over US$20 billion in annual sales, it would be one of the largest retailers to sell masks. Other large apparel makers such as Gap Inc., Madewell Inc and Adidas AG have also recently introduced face masks.

Fast Retailing, which plans to produce 500,000 mask packs a week, will use its breathable AIRism fabric for the masks, which it developed with Japanese textile company Toray Industries Inc. The masks have a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99 per cent which is retained even after 20 washes, according to the statement. AIRism is often used to market breathable summer clothing, which could boost its appeal ahead of the hot and humid summer in Japan, where authorities have begun issuing warnings of the increased danger of heat stroke when wearing a mask.

SEE ALSO

H&M's March-May sales tumble by less than expected 50%

Face masks, commonly worn in Japan and other Asian countries, have been cited as one potential reason why transmission of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been lower in Asia. In the US, the usage of masks has drawn controversy amid mixed messaging from leaders.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

H&M's March-May sales tumble by less than expected 50%

Unilever to invest 1b euros in climate change fund over 10 years

Germany's fastest aid for Europe starts now as tourists seek sun

Taiwan pedals faster to meet global pandemic demand for bikes

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Visitors to UK shops remained more than 80% lower in May

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 03:26 PM
Technology

Crunch time for China's robot startups as pandemic brings pain and opportunities

[SHENZHEN, China] With glowing blue eyes and trusting feline features, a new robot cat by Chinese startup Elephant...

Jun 15, 2020 03:22 PM
Government & Economy

Egypt to reopen airports, resume beach tourism from July 1

[CAIRO] Egypt will reopen its airports on July 1 and begin welcoming to beach resorts tourists kept away by the...

Jun 15, 2020 03:14 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at three-week low; NZ drops as virus worries weigh

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at their lowest level in three weeks on Monday due to worries about a...

Jun 15, 2020 03:13 PM
Consumer

H&M's March-May sales tumble by less than expected 50%

[STOCKHOLM] H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, on Monday reported a sharp but slightly smaller...

Jun 15, 2020 02:57 PM
Consumer

Unilever to invest 1b euros in climate change fund over 10 years

[BENGALURU] Unilever said on Monday it will invest one billion euros (S$1.57 billion) in a fund to invest in climate...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.