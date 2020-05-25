You are here

Home > Consumer

Uniqlo to make masks using underwear fabric

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 12:16 PM

ym-uniqlo-250520.jpg
Japanese casual clothing chain Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing, said it plans to sell face masks made of fabric used for its Airism underwear line in response to strong demand for protective gear for the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese casual clothing chain Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing, said it plans to sell face masks made of fabric used for its Airism underwear line in response to strong demand for protective gear for the coronavirus.

The company had previously been wary of making face masks, but a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

LVMH boss Arnault's company to buy stake in Lagardere holding firm

Asahi to borrow 1.19t for purchase of AB InBev's Australia unit

Apple to start reopening stores in Japan this week

CEO buys ailing New Zealand media giant for one NZ dollar

India's ITC to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods

Aston Martin to tap AMG head as new CEO in management shakeup

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 02:48 PM
Consumer

LVMH boss Arnault's company to buy stake in Lagardere holding firm

[PARIS] Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury fashion group LVMH, has agreed to buy a stake in the holding...

May 25, 2020 02:41 PM
Consumer

Asahi to borrow 1.19t for purchase of AB InBev's Australia unit

[TOKYO] Japanese beer maker Asahi Group Holdings said on Monday it would borrow 1.19 trillion yen (S$15.69 billion)...

May 25, 2020 02:30 PM
Life & Culture

Cirque du Soleil founder wants to buy back show

[MONTREAL] Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte announced Sunday he intends to try to buy back the world's most...

May 25, 2020 02:08 PM
Life & Culture

Football clubs forced to rethink recruitment strategy as virus impacts transfer market

[PARIS] Around Europe, football is waking up from the coronavirus shutdown, but it is different to before for...

May 25, 2020 01:55 PM
Technology

Apple to start reopening stores in Japan this week

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc will begin reopening its retail stores in Japan this week, one of its most important...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.