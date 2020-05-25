Uniqlo to make masks using underwear fabric

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japanese casual clothing chain Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing, said it plans to sell face masks made of fabric used for its Airism underwear line in response to strong demand for protective gear for the coronavirus.
The company had previously been wary of making face masks, but a...
