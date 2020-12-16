You are here

Home > Consumer

Upmarket toaster maker Balmuda shares pop 88% in Tokyo debut

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 11:54 AM

nz_balmuda_161254.jpg
Consumer electronics maker Balmuda's shares popped 88 per cent in their Tokyo stock market debut on Wednesday, in a vote of confidence in Japan's design credentials after consumers flocked to its high-end toasters and fans.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Consumer electronics maker Balmuda's shares popped 88 per cent in their Tokyo stock market debut on Wednesday, in a vote of confidence in Japan's design credentials after consumers flocked to its high-end toasters and fans.

Shares hit 3,630 yen in morning trading, valuing the company at US$270 million.

Balmuda raised US$30 million from an initial public offering (IPO) including overallotment, pricing its shares at 1,930 yen (S$24.82) each - the top of its indicative range.

The startup joins companies like electronic piano maker Roland, which relisted on Wednesday, in a year-end IPO rush following subdued activity earlier in the year.

"The performance of the IPO market has been extremely good," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A minnow compared with peers such as Panasonic and Toshiba, Balmuda has been able to charge premium prices for stripped-down appliances with modern designs.

Its products carry simple names like "The Gohan" rice cooker priced US$400 and "The Toaster" at US$225, which uses steam to promise toast that is crispy on the outside but retains moisture inside.

The firm's success has been seen as a rejoinder to established incumbents, which market watchers often accuse of bloat as the number of functions on new products balloon.

"Balmuda created a whole new market - the high-end toaster. Everyone realised 'wow, there's a market here' and introduced their own products," said an executive at a larger rival.

The approach contrasts with compatriot Iris Ohyama, which offers back-to-basics electronics at low prices, and could give a sop to retailers lamenting Japanese consumers' thrifty habits.

Balmuda recorded operating profit of one billion yen in the year ended December 2019, a decline of 35 per cent from a year earlier, from sales of 10.8 billion yen.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Strong virus response helps Vietnam's economy weather pandemic

[HANOI] A strong response to the coronavirus pandemic, surging exports and healthy public spending have helped...

Dec 16, 2020 12:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold scales one-week high on US stimulus bets, Fed decision awaited

[BENGALURU] Gold prices inched higher to a one-week top on Wednesday as the metal built on the previous session's...

Dec 16, 2020 11:59 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise on vaccines, signs of US stimulus progress

[HONG KONG] Markets rose in Asia on Wednesday thanks to US stimulus talks, Brexit hopes and vaccine rollouts, but a...

Dec 16, 2020 11:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Ant conducting 'self-review' after US$35b IPO collapses

[NEW YORK] Ant Group chairman Eric Jing has emerged contrite and apologetic from the collapse of the fintech giant's...

Dec 16, 2020 11:39 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices for first time since pandemic

[LONDON] De Beers raised diamond prices for the first time since the outbreak of global pandemic, signalling growing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Keppel launches second data centre fund with over US$500m first close

Federal Reserve joins world central banks fighting climate change

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for