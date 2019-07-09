US burger joint Five Guys to open at Plaza Singapura this year

Famous American burger chain Five Guys - known for its customisable beef burgers - will open its first outlet here, at Plaza Singapura, in the last quarter of this year.

[SINGAPORE] Famous American burger chain Five Guys - known for its customisable beef burgers - will open its first outlet here, at Plaza Singapura, in the last quarter of this year.

Besides burgers, Five Guys also serves hotdogs, sandwiches, hand-cut fries and milkshakes. The menu in Singapore will be the same as that in the United States and Hong Kong.

The Five Guys outlet in Singapore will be located on the ground floor of Plaza Singapure and will offer indoor as well as outdoor seats.

The announcement comes after The Straits Times last month broke the news that the brand is debuting in Singapore under lifestyle company Zouk Group.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

On the store's location, Zouk Group's chief executive officer Andrew Li, 36, says: "We want our first-ever outlet for Five Guys to be in the heart of the city, where it is convenient, easily accessible, and with high traffic - complemented by a great tenant mix in the vicinity."

Five Guys was founded in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986, by the Murrell family and named after their five sons. It was run as a family business until 2003, when they went into franchising.

The brand now has more than 1,600 restaurants worldwide across the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Its first Asian outpost in Hong Kong opened in November last year.

THE STRAITS TIMES