You are here

Home > Consumer

US drug firms will have to show prices in TV ads

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 8:44 AM

[WASHINGTON] The United States will soon require pharmaceutical companies to disclose the price of their drugs during television commercials, a measure which President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed as "historic transparency."

It is part of a US government policy to fight the high price of prescription drugs, which often exceeds those in neighboring Canada and Mexico.

The price will have to be displayed at the end of the ads, in the same manner as side effects which already must be mentioned.

United States television prominently features ads for medicines - and not just common cold and similar remedies but treatments for complex conditions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The requirement will take effect in 60 days.

It covers drugs priced at least US$35 for a normal treatment or a month's supply.

"American patients deserve to know the prices of the healthcare they receive," said Alex Azar, the Health and Human Services Secretary.

The 10 most viewed drugs on television cost between US$488 and US$16,938 a month, according to the government.

About half of Americans have health insurance with a high deductible which can reach thousands of dollars a year, in many cases more than US$5,000 or US$6,000 anually.

This means they usually have to pay the full displayed drug price until they have spent the their annual deductible amount.

Those with better coverage pay a fraction of the list price, and the situation can vary enormously from one person to another.

On Twitter, Mr Trump hailed the "big announcement."

"Drug companies have to come clean about their prices in TV ads," he said. "If drug companies are ashamed of those prices-lower them!"

Mr Trump has vowed that his Republicans will become "the party of great healthcare." He is seeking to dismantle "Obamacare," the Affordable Care Act which brought healthcare coverage for millions more Americans when it took effect under then president Barack Obama.

AFP

Consumer

Disney writes off Vice Media stake in latest sign of trouble

Swiss drugmaker Novartis buys Takeda's dry eye drug for US$3.4b

Quality, trustworthy news will always be at core of media business, say industry leaders

Regulator blocks Vodafone's US$7.7b merger with TPG

Nestle, rivals vie for baby milk prize in China's smaller cities

Moutai's new chief to overhaul strategy, scrap brands

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_sgx_090519_54.jpg
May 9, 2019
Stocks

In shrinking Singapore stock market, award-winning analyst sees gems

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening