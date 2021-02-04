US pharmaceutical giant Merck to get new CEO

US pharmaceutical giant Merck said Thursday that chief executive Ken Frazier will retire on June 30.

Mr Frazier, one of few African Americans to run a major US company, will stay on the board as executive chairman during a transition period, a statement said.

Word of the change in leadership came as Merck reported profits of US$7.1 billion in 2020, a decline of 28 per cent from the previous year, on revenue of US$48 billion, which was up by 2.5 per cent.

