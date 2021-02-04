 US pharmaceutical giant Merck to get new CEO, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

US pharmaceutical giant Merck to get new CEO

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 10:05 PM

US pharmaceutical giant Merck said Thursday that chief executive Ken Frazier will retire on June 30.
[NEW YORK] US pharmaceutical giant Merck said Thursday that chief executive Ken Frazier will retire on June 30.

Mr Frazier, one of few African Americans to run a major US company, will stay on the board as executive chairman during a transition period, a statement said.

Word of the change in leadership came as Merck reported profits of US$7.1 billion in 2020, a decline of 28 per cent from the previous year, on revenue of US$48 billion, which was up by 2.5 per cent.

AFP

