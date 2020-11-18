You are here

Home > Consumer

US travel spending will plunge in 2020, not fully recover until 2024: travel group

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 9:07 AM

af_la-airport_181120.jpg
A US travel group said on Tuesday that travel spending is expected to fall by more than US$500 billion in 2020 and is not expected to recover to pre-coronavirus levels until 2024.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A US travel group said on Tuesday that travel spending is expected to fall by more than US$500 billion in 2020 and is not expected to recover to pre-coronavirus levels until 2024.

The US Travel Association projects spending in 2019 will be US$617 billion, down from its July forecast of US$622 billion, compared with US$1.13 trillion in 2019.

The decline reflects the dramatic falloff in business travel. The group said the industry has lost nearly 40 per cent, or 3.5 million, of all direct travel jobs and warned another 1 million jobs could be lost without additional government relief by year-end.

The group forecasts a 75 per cent reduction in international visitors to the United States in 2020, accounting for a US$119 billion decline in spending. The United States currently bars most non-US citizens who have recently been in Europe, China, Brazil and some other countries.

The forecast comes as new US Covid-19 infections has reached an all-time daily high and many US states are issuing new orders limiting indoor activities and in some cases temporarily barring indoor dining.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"A lot of businesses that need help to retain and rehire their people won't be there in January if we wait until the next Congress to get more aid passed," said US Travel Association chief executive Roger Dow.

The US Transportation Department said last week the country's airlines carried 65 per cent fewer passengers in September versus the same month last year, the smallest decrease since March. Airlines say travel demand in November remains down 65 per cent.

The US cruise industry has agreed to suspend cruises through Dec 31 and many major tourist attractions like Disneyland in California and Broadway in New York remain closed.

Others remain at limited capacity.

Airlines have made a renewed push for US$25 billion in assistance after a US$25 billion programme of mostly cash grants for payroll approved by Congress in March expired on Sept 30.

American Airlines and United Airlines last month furloughed 32,000 workers.

Hotels, rental car companies and other travel businesses are still struggling even as demand has improved over lows following the coronavirus pandemic.

Marriott said on Nov 6 that third-quarter occupancy at North American hotels rose to 37 per cent, nearly double the prior three months based mostly on an increase in leisure travel.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Walmart reports strong US sales as it retreats from some overseas markets

Cortina's Sincere plan a timely move to dial into China's market

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Huawei sells budget phone brand after US cuts chip supply

Sunburst goes virtual this year, with a dash of imagination

English Nouveau: a young red to rival Beaujolais

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 09:29 AM
Transport

Elon Musk leapfrogs Mark Zuckerberg to become world's third-richest person

[SAN FRANCISCO] It's been an eventful few days for Elon Musk.

Nov 18, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.59...

Nov 18, 2020 09:12 AM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering expects around 10% decline in full-year revenue

MAINBOARD-LISTED ST Engineering expects full-year revenue to be around 10 per cent lower for FY2020 than in FY2019,...

Nov 18, 2020 09:02 AM
Government & Economy

Biden names top White House aides as doctors urge Trump to cooperate on Covid-19

[WILMINGTON, Delaware] US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several senior staffers for his White House,...

Nov 18, 2020 08:56 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Senate blocks Trump's controversial Federal Reserve candidate

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Singtel's digital bank bid is also a push for reinvention

Singapore banks making flexi-work a permanent post-Covid feature

Time for Hyflux's PnP holders to move on as firm enters judicial management

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for