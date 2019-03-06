You are here

Home > Consumer

Value of rare whisky rockets in Knight Frank's lucrative assets index

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 8:16 AM

AK_wsy_0603.jpg
Rare whisky was the most lucrative investment tracked in a new luxury asset index, rising 40 per cent in value in 2018 versus a 12 per cent gain in collectors' coins, which was runner-up, index compiler Knight Frank said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[EDINBURGH] Rare whisky was the most lucrative investment tracked in a new luxury asset index, rising 40 per cent in value in 2018 versus a 12 per cent gain in collectors' coins, which was runner-up, index compiler Knight Frank said on Wednesday.

The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index included rare whisky for the first time among alternative assets. In the 10 years to 2018, the value of rare whisky has surged almost 600 per cent.

That compares with a fall of 12 per cent in Britain's main FTSE share index in 2018.

The booming price of the spirit most closely associated with Scotland partly reflects surging Asian demand and less stellar growth in alternative assets amid what Knight Frank called "a return to a genuine collector-driven market".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Behind rare whisky came wine and art, whose values increased 9 per cent apiece. Art was the top-performing asset class in 2017.

Last October, a 60-year-old The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 was auctioned for a record £848,750 (S$1.5 million). 

REUTERS

Consumer

White meat or dark? UK farmers had it all worked out, until now

Adidas executive sentenced to jail for bribing basketball players

Urban Outfitters starts 2019 on frosty note, shares slip

Cheap eggs get a boost from Australia's stagnant wages

Yum China banking on robot servers, AI menus to defy slowdown

Niger busts fake medicines lab

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening