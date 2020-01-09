You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart opened 134 stores in Mexico in 2019, biggest expansion in 6 years

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_Walmart_090134.jpg
Walmart last year launched its biggest expansion in Mexico since 2013, opening 134 new stores in its top foreign market and boosting its presence by nearly 5 per cent, the retailer said Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MEXICO CITY] Walmart last year launched its biggest expansion in Mexico since 2013, opening 134 new stores in its top foreign market and boosting its presence by nearly 5 per cent, the retailer said Wednesday.

Walmart now runs 3,407 stores in Mexico, where it has more locations than in any other country outside the United States, its Mexican unit, Walmart de Mexico, said in a monthly report.

Nearly all the new units belong to the Bodega Aurrera family of stores, including the small, no-frills Bodega Express that is cheaper and quicker to build than Walmart's bigger formats.

The emphasis on the Bodega chain, which offers cheaper goods in line with Walmart's "Everyday Low Prices" strategy, is also part of the retailer's push to compete with informal marketplaces and win over low-income shoppers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is where you find the great population mass that Walmart is going after," said Valentin Mendoza, an equity analyst at Banorte.

SEE ALSO

Amazon, Walmart find success in rural India during sales season

Although analysts expect Walmart to maintain its pace of growth as it seeks to generate a higher percentage of sales from new stores, Mr Mendoza noted expansion can create headaches for a company that is already Mexico's biggest retailer.

"Where is the ideal point where you can keep growing without cannibalizing the sales you already have?" he said.

Walmart hit a recent record for new stores in 2011, when it opened 365 locations in Mexico.

The following year, the firm became embroiled in allegations it paid bribes to fuel its real estate expansion, and the pace of new openings slowed dramatically in the aftermath.

Last year's new openings were the highest since 2013, when Walmart opened 214 stores across Mexico.

In Central America, where the weak regional economy has dampened business, Walmart opened 27 stores in 2019.

Sales at Walmart stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose 2.6 per cent in December compared with the same month in 2018, while total sales in the country rose 4.1 per cent.

REUTERS

Consumer

CITIC to sell 22% stake in McDonald's China business to its private equity arm

Impossible Foods stops talks to supply burgers to McDonald's

Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

GrabFood unveils its first cloud kitchen in Singapore

Facebook's new Singapore team to serve China advertising business

Luckin Coffee seeks more of China market with new vending machine business

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to nudge up growth forecast on boost from fiscal package: sources

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan is likely to revise up slightly its economic forecast for the fiscal year starting in...

Jan 9, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Britain hints at Brexit transition period workaround

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday suggested it could come to piecemeal agreements with the European Union in post-Brexit...

Jan 9, 2020 06:49 AM
Life & Culture

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend...

Jan 9, 2020 06:45 AM
Life & Culture

Oscars to go without host for second year

[LOS ANGELES] The Oscars will again go without a host next month, repeating a format credited with boosting ratings...

Jan 9, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

US lawmakers urge action on 'crimes against humanity' in China

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions over...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly