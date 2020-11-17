You are here

Walmart Q3 profits surge 56.2% on strong US sales

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 10:36 PM

[NEW YORK] Walmart reported another strong quarter Tuesday behind higher US sales and surging e-commerce use amid the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income came in at US$5.1 billion, up 56.2 per cent from the year-ago period, following a 5.2 per cent increase in sales to US$134.7 billion in the quarter ending Oct 31, easily topping analyst estimates. US e-commerce sales jumped 79 per cent.

