Walmart Q3 profits surge 56.2% on strong US sales

[NEW YORK] Walmart reported another strong quarter Tuesday behind higher US sales and surging e-commerce use amid the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income came in at US$5.1 billion, up 56.2 per cent from the year-ago period, following a 5.2 per cent increase in sales to US$134.7 billion in the quarter ending Oct 31, easily topping analyst estimates. US e-commerce sales jumped 79 per cent.

AFP