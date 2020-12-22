You are here

Home > Consumer

Washington Post to expand newsroom staff, add foreign hubs

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 6:56 AM

nz_washingtonpost_221227.jpg
The Washington Post announced plans on Monday to expand its newsroom staff to over 1,000 and add breaking news hubs in Europe and Asia to create a bigger global footprint.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The Washington Post announced plans on Monday to expand its newsroom staff to over 1,000 and add breaking news hubs in Europe and Asia to create a bigger global footprint.

The move by the Post, owned by Amazon chief executive and billionaire Jeff Bezos, comes in stark contrast to much of the industry which has been retrenching amid economic turmoil and a shift away from print.

The Post, which said in 2018 it had become profitable but which does not release financial data, plans to create breaking-news hubs in Europe and Asia for more robust 24-hour news coverage.

"The Post intends to ensure that its readers everywhere can rely on a full, timely news report at any hour, including rich, multi-faceted coverage during the critical early-morning window in North America," a statement said.

The daily has been seeking to boost the number of its digital subscribers as it seeks to keep pace with the rival New York Times, with a newsroom staff of at least 1,700 and an increased focus on global readers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Post will establish new foreign bureaus in Sydney and Bogota, bringing the number of foreign bureaus to 26, after having created a Europe-based operation focusing on covering global conflicts.

The hubs in London and Seoul will include a total of 19 reporters and editors including a visuals editor, an audience editor and at least one multiplatform editor.

In total the newspaper will be adding 44 journalists to boost the newsroom staff to 1,010, the most ever, including eight for its personal technology team.

"We're hugely excited to be expanding so dramatically," said Marty Baron, executive editor of The Post.

"Readers will get journalism that is richer, deeper, faster, more wide-ranging and more innovative. It signals overwhelming confidence in The Post's future." The expansion highlights the divergent fortunes of an industry roiled by economic changes and more recently, the global pandemic.

Many local and regional publications have struggled in recent years, with the number of newspaper jobs cut in half in the past decade, according to the Pew Research Centre.

In the first half of this year alone, newsrooms in the US have cut more than 11,000 jobs, according to the consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas. That is the worst year for newsrooms since 2008, when 14,265 newsroom cuts were announced.

Mr Bezos, the world's richest person, bought the newspaper in 2013 for US$250 million.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Perfect Day sets up R&D centre in Singapore

China's online shopping addiction is killing its green packaging drive

Agios to sell cancer portfolio to Servier for US$1.8b

Rare Christmas sales in Saudi Arabia

China's online shopping addiction killing its green packaging drive

Singapore gets shot in the arm from global drug demand

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US charges Libyan 'bombmaker' over 1988 Lockerbie attack

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department announced charges on Monday against a Libyan former intelligence agent who...

Dec 22, 2020 06:54 AM
Transport

Delta, British Airways to require negative virus tests for flights to New York

[NEW YORK] Passengers flying from Britain to New York with British Airways or Delta will have to first test negative...

Dec 22, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

UK working 'as fast as possible' to resolve border closures: Johnson

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday sought to sound a note of calm saying he was working "as...

Dec 22, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

[NEWARK, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in a...

Dec 22, 2020 06:46 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500 ends lower as Covid-19 worries lightened by stimulus

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 closed lower on Monday, having clawed its way back from steep losses early in the session...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Australia detects new UK strain

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

Malaysian glove maker denies its workers are living in shipping containers

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for