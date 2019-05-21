You are here

Home > Consumer

WH Smith chief Clarke steps down, shares fall

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 3:23 PM

[LONDON] WH Smith Plc announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Stephen Clarke after six years in charge on Tuesday, as the British books, stationery and newspaper chain reported another double-digit rise in sales in the third quarter.

The company said the current managing director of the company's high street business, Carl Cowling, would replace Clarke as part of a long-term succession plan.

Shares in the company fell more than 4 per cent in early trading.

WH Smith shares have nearly tripled in value in the six years that Clarke has been at the helm as he sharpened focus in a network of airport, train station and workplace kiosks which have fared better than a crumbling British high street.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company on Tuesday reported total sales rose 15 per cent in the 11 weeks ended May 18, boosted by 26 per cent growth in the kiosks business, which it calls its "travel" unit.

WH Smith has been investing in growing its footprint of stores and also stepped up its efforts to expand internationally. It sealed a deal in October to acquire digital accessories retailer InMotion in its first step into the US airport market.

Like-for-like sales, however, only rose 1 per cent, as the company's high street business continued to stumble and it kept its previous outlook for the full year unchanged.

High street sales were down 1 per cent and like-for-like sales were also down 1 per cent in the period.

REUTERS

Consumer

Walmart, Target, Bed Bath must face lawsuit over fake 'Egyptian' cotton - NY judge

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct divests stake in MySale fashion site

Dressbarn clothing chain is being shuttered after attempted sale

JCG to acquire 51% of Malaysian medical aesthetics group for up to RM15.3m

Burning cash is strategy of choice for China's Starbucks rival

Luxury goods may go the way of iPhone in China

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

lwx_singapore skyline_210519_112.jpg
May 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore commercial property investment jumps 72% to US$1.9b in Q1; bucks regional downtrend: RCA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening