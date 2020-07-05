You are here

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid trials after failure to reduce death

Sun, Jul 05, 2020 - 1:17 PM

ym-hivdrugs-050720.jpg
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised patients with Covid-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised patients with Covid-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.

The setback came as the WHO...

