You are here

Home > Consumer

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that took in first Covid-19 patients

Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 1:53 PM

nz_wuhanhosp_300121.jpg
The team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts investigating the origins of the coronavirus met staff on Saturday at the Wuhan hospital which received the first confirmed Covid-19 cases, on day two of fieldwork on their highly scrutinised visit to China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[Wuhan, China] The team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts investigating the origins of the coronavirus met staff on Saturday at the Wuhan hospital which received the first confirmed Covid-19 cases, on day two of fieldwork on their highly scrutinised visit to China.

The group was...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

No hongbao for red packet makers this year

GameStop phenomenon spreads to Malaysian glove stocks

Google bombards Australian search users as PR campaign intensifies

Sands' new CEO outlines plans for life after Adelson

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customer spending improves

Dow quarterly results up on higher demand, prices

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 30, 2021 02:07 PM
Transport

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

[BEIJING] Creditors of China's HNA Group have applied to a Chinese court for the company to be placed in bankruptcy...

Jan 30, 2021 01:47 PM
Life & Culture

Up to 30,000 a day allowed into Australian Open

[MELBOURNE] Daily crowds of between 25,000 and 30,000 will be allowed to watch the Australian Open, organisers said...

Jan 30, 2021 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam OKs AstraZeneca vaccine, reports 34 new Covid-19 cases

[HANOI] Vietnam approved its first vaccine for the new coronavirus and reported 34 new infections on Saturday, as it...

Jan 30, 2021 11:47 AM
Government & Economy

White House says US-China trade deal among issues in broad review

[WASHINGTON] The Biden administration will review all national security measures put in place by former President...

Jan 30, 2021 11:25 AM
Government & Economy

France tries to avoid lockdown with tighter border controls

[PARIS] France will seal its borders for travellers coming from outside the European Union and close large shopping...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

White House says US-China trade deal among issues in broad review

Singapore to suspend green lanes with Germany, Malaysia, South Korea for three months

Italy to relax Covid-19 curbs in many regions, worrying some experts

In Biden's White House, masks, closed doors and empty halls

California's Coachella music festival cancelled for third time

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for