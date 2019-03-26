You are here

Home > Consumer

Wimbledon debentures soar in value ahead of sale

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

NOVAK Djokovic and Rafael Nadal aren't the only people set to make big gains on Wimbledon's illustrious Centre Court this year.

The arena's 2,520 five-year season passes, called debentures, went on sale last week for an estimated £100,000 (S$178,000) each, the Guardian newspaper reported over the weekend. They grant access to every match on the tennis club's famous court from 2021 to 2025. The sale for 2015-2020 debentures netted £50,000 each, the Guardian said.

There are no limits on their re-sale, so a busy and lucrative market has formed to trade them. Passes have nearly tripled their face value just a year after purchase, the paper cites Numis Corporation Plc stockbroker Tim Webb as saying. Numis is aiming to hold weekly auctions for the passes, according to its website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The upcoming sale is expected to produce as much as £250 million for the prestigious All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south London, which hosts the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament, the Guardian reported. The tickets account for nearly a fifth of the court's roughly 15,000 seats. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Clash in Swedish parliament over sale of US$7.5b telco stake

US top court rejects shoe retailer Zappos appeal in data breach case

Majestic Wine ramps up investments in online Naked Wines business

UOB revamps Lady's Card rewards programme

Bayer CEO says his team retains backing of supervisory board: report

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins
5 Empowering employees to be creative

Must Read

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Mar 26, 2019
Opinion

Continued innovation the key to Singapore-US infrastructure tie-up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening