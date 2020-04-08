You are here

Home > Consumer

With supplies back, Hong Kong expats ship masks home to Covid-19 hot spots

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 1:33 PM

AB_hk_080420.jpg
Expatriates in Hong Kong are buying up masks to send to family and friends back home as supplies return to shops in the Asian financial hub and the coronavirus spreads around the world.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Expatriates in Hong Kong are buying up masks to send to family and friends back home as supplies return to shops in the Asian financial hub and the coronavirus spreads around the world.

Boxes of masks can once again be seen stacked up in Hong Kong pharmacies. Shoppers pick them up then join long queues at courier companies and post offices to ship them back home where supplies have disappeared from the shelves.

"My family and friends in Spain are desperate," said Spanish national Yolanda Lopez, who lives in Hong Kong.

"Because there are no masks, they tell me the news as if the end of the world is coming."

Ms Lopez said she bought 200 masks to send to Spain and France, where prices were up to 15 times higher.

SEE ALSO

Some self-employed unable to benefit from enhanced Sirs scheme

Just one surgical mask can sell for as much as 10 euros (S$15.51) in Spain, she said. A pack of 50 in Hong Kong is about HK$250 (S$46).

Matthieu Maury, a French expatriate, said he sent 2,000 masks to France more than a week ago but shipments were becoming more expensive and taking longer.

Hong Kong suffered its own mask shortages in the early stages of the coronavirus epidemic, which began in central China late last year.

Two months ago, panicky Hong Kong shoppers were queuing overnight to buy them, but companies have been setting up production lines in the city.

Nearly everyone in the former British colony wears a mask in public with all restaurants and many shops making them mandatory.

Hong Kong had some initial success in controlling the coronavirus outbreak, but the authorities said the city has seen a more than two-fold spike in cases in the past two weeks to 936.

Four people have died of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Hong Kong.

Robert Pols, a Dutch expatriate, said he went to the post office to send 300 masks to the Netherlands but left after being unable to confirm how long they would take to reach home.

"They cannot tell if and when flights are leaving Hong Kong and to send it by boat takes around two months."

REUTERS

Consumer

Deprived of customers, UK farmers throw away milk

Editor's letter: Delivering with your support

Suppliers struggle to meet soaring demand for takeaway food packaging

Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum

Grow your own: Urban farming flourishes in coronavirus lockdowns

Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 01:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Citi replaces Credit Suisse on WeDoctor IPO role: sources

[HONG KONG] Citigroup has been picked for a top role on WeDoctor's Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO),...

Apr 8, 2020 01:15 PM
Transport

Khazanah sceptical about GSV's US$2.5b offer for Malaysia Airlines: report

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the sole owner of Malaysia Airlines, is...

Apr 8, 2020 01:06 PM
Stocks

CCCS invites feedback on LSEG's proposed acquisition of Refinitiv

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is inviting public feedback on the London Stock Exchange...

Apr 8, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Some self-employed unable to benefit from enhanced Sirs scheme

[SINGAPORE] Around 100,000 of the self-employed will now be able to automatically benefit following the two...

Apr 8, 2020 12:51 PM
Life & Culture

Women fight for a place at the table as sushi chefs in Japan

[TOKYO] Women have warm hands, their periods alter their sense of taste and they can't work long hours - just some...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.