You are here

Home > Consumer

Woolworths sales in Q1 surge 12% on lockdown demand

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

WOOLWORTHS Group Ltd said on Wednesday first-quarter sales surged 12 per cent as coronavirus lockdowns boosted demand for household essentials but Australia's biggest grocery chain expects costs to remain elevated this year.

Sales were driven by increased demand for food supplies and cleaning products from shoppers in Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria, which has been under a lockdown since July to combat a second wave of the outbreak.

Chief executive Brad Banducci told analysts in a conference call he expected sales and costs to "remain elevated" for the rest of the year as customers spend more time at home, travel less and embrace e-commerce.

"Given 2020 so far, it would be surprising if there weren't some challenges that lie ahead," Mr Banducci said, adding that costs are expected to rise due to steps to keep stores and distribution centres Covid-19 safe.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Total group sales for the country's biggest supermarket operator came in at A$17.85 billion (S$17.3 billion) for the 14 weeks to Oct 4, up from A$15.90 billion a year earlier.

Woolworths' sales for the quarter were ahead of smaller rival Coles Group, which posted a 10.5 per cent growth in sales last week.

However, closures in Victoria and restrictions in other states continued to hurt sales at the company's hotels division, with total sales declining by 33.2 per cent from a year earlier to A$313 million.

The results sent Woolworth shares lower, as investors focused on the prospect of higher costs. They stood down 0.80 per cent in mid-day trade while the benchmark index was 0.60 per cent lower.

The company, which has been paying back-store staff after acknowledging widespread underpayment, added that A$164 million was paid during the quarter to remediate staff for salary payment shortfalls. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Parkway Life Reit's Q3 DPU rises 7.4% to 3.54 cents

Crown Resorts deemed unsuitable for Sydney casino licence

M&S slides to first loss in 94 years as Covid-19 hits clothing sales

'We want to open!' French shopkeepers revolt against orders to close

Second lockdown may be final straw for English pubs

Mattress suppliers will honour customer orders from Robinsons

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 12:30 AM
Technology

Abu Dhabi's wealth fund invests in SoftBank-backed tech startup

[ABU DHABI] Mubadala Investment led a US$700 million funding round for a technology startup backed by SoftBank...

Nov 5, 2020 12:26 AM
Technology

T-Mobile to pay US$200m fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation

[WASHINGTON] T-Mobile will pay a US$200 million penalty to resolve a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...

Nov 5, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

US service sector cools in October

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity slowed in October, with growth in new orders and employment moderating,...

Nov 4, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

American companies add fewer jobs than forecast, ADP report shows

[NEW YORK] US companies added fewer jobs in October than forecast, a private report showed, indicating the absence...

Nov 4, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

US formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

[WASHINGTON] The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

Democrats' prospects for Senate majority wither after GOP wins

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for