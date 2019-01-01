You are here

Home > Consumer

World Cup host Qatar to introduce 100% booze tax

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 6:54 AM

BP_World Cup 2022_010119_7.jpg
Tournament organisers in Qatar have said alcohol will be available for fans in designated areas, but not in public spaces, out of respect for the country's traditions.
PHOTO: AFP

[DOHA] World Cup 2022 host Qatar is to introduce a 100 per cent tax on alcohol from January 1, a government official confirmed on Monday.

The "sin" tax is being introduced just weeks after the conservative Muslim Gulf state announced in its annual budget statement that it would introduce a levy on "health-damaging goods".

The policy was revealed by the Qatar Distribution Company, the country's only alcohol store, in a 30-page list of new prices for beer, wines and spirits, citing the introduction of a 100 per cent "excise tax".

The list was widely shared on social media and showed drinks doubling in price overnight, as it detailed charges which come into effect from January 1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When asked if the document was genuine, a government spokesman told AFP: "it is true".

With the new levy, a 100cl bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin will now cost 340 Qatari riyals (S$127.50) and a 75cl of Shiraz wine from South Africa will be sold for 86 riyals (S$32.24).

A 24-pack of Heineken 330ml beers will now cost 384 riyals (S$144).

It is legal to buy alcohol in Qatar with a permit, and also to drink in licenced bars, clubs and hotels - although drinking in public is banned.

The issue of alcohol is likely to be a sensitive subject in the run-up to the World Cup in four years' time.

Tournament organisers in Qatar have said alcohol will be available for fans in designated areas, but not in public spaces, out of respect for the country's traditions.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_LMXCNMC_3656154.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CNMC expansion plans on track despite HK dual listing setback

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Must Read

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_EYTAX_3656288.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Broadening Singapore's tax base to sustain long-term growth

Jan 1, 2019
Garage

Singapore Life gets US$20m investment from listed US insurer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening