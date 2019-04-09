You are here

Wynn ends deal talks with Crown Resorts

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 10:37 PM

Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Tuesday it terminated takeover discussions with Australia's Crown Resorts.
REUTERS

"Following the premature disclosure of preliminary discussions, Wynn Resorts has terminated all discussions with Crown Resorts concerning any transaction," Wynn said.

Earlier in the day, Crown Resorts said Wynn made an A$10 billion (S$9.6 billion) takeover approach for the company.

Wynn's shares were last down 3.2 per cent.

REUTERS

