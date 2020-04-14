You are here

Home > Consumer

Zaobao.sg launches rewards programme for readers

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 7:33 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

ZAOBAO.SG is launching a rewards programme in which readers earn points for reading and sharing news and videos, and then exchange those points for gifts. 

The gifts include vouchers for bubble tea and shopping at NTUC FairPrice, and a chance to spin a "lucky wheel" for more prizes, which include a Samsung Galaxy S10+ worth S$1,398 and vouchers for use at Paragon and The Seletar Mall. 

The campaign will run from April 15 to July 31. It will be launched on the mobile app and web versions of zaobao.sg. Both zaobao.sg subscribers and non-subscribers will be able to participate in this campaign for free. 

Han Yong May, editor of Chinese Media Group Newshub, said: "During the Covid-19 outbreak, we see our readers craving more information. It is an honour to see zaobao.sg as Singaporeans’ most preferred Chinese news website. We appreciate their trust and will continue to strive to provide credible and reliable information. I hope that Zaobao Rewards makes reading news more enjoyable for them as they continue reading zaobao.sg.”

Direct digital subscribers of Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao, Shin Min Daily News and zaobao.sg with mySPH accounts will be automatically enrolled in the rewards programme. They will enjoy extra benefits and accumulate points faster than other readers.

SEE ALSO

SPH net profit up 5.5% in Q2, down 9.3% in H1

According to figures from media measurement and analytics company Comscore, zaobao.sg is the Chinese news website with the most monthly pageviews and unique visitors in Singapore. Google Analytics reported that the average monthly unique users of zaobao.sg mobile phone app and website between last August and March 2020 are 160,000 and 2.56 million respectively. 

Consumer

AstraZeneca to test impact of cancer drug Calquence on coronavirus patients

Thai grocery trucks get new life from coronavirus shutdown

AB InBev cuts dividend in half to save more than 1b euros

China's March pork imports almost triple after pig disease

British clothing retailer Next reopens online business

EBay names Walmart e-commerce executive Jamie Iannone as CEO

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 07:16 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Chinese Chamber donates 500,000 surgical masks for distribution

THE Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) will donate 500,000 disposable surgical masks to...

Apr 14, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong's financial statements given disclaimer of opinion

MAINBOARD-LISTED Nam Cheong Limited's financial statements have been given a disclaimer of opinion by its...

Apr 14, 2020 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

EDB chief to step down as ST Engineering independent non-executive director

ECONOMIC Development Board (EDB) chairman Beh Swan Gin will be stepping down as ST Engineering's independent non-...

Apr 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 14, 2020 05:43 PM
Stocks

STI rebounds from muted session, up 2.62%

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday after Monday’s subdued session, amid a lack of fresh leads for traders....

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.