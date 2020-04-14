Zaobao.sg launches rewards programme for readers

ZAOBAO.SG is launching a rewards programme in which readers earn points for reading and sharing news and videos, and then exchange those points for gifts.

The gifts include vouchers for bubble tea and shopping at NTUC FairPrice, and a chance to spin a "lucky wheel" for more prizes, which include a Samsung Galaxy S10+ worth S$1,398 and vouchers for use at Paragon and The Seletar Mall.

The campaign will run from April 15 to July 31. It will be launched on the mobile app and web versions of zaobao.sg. Both zaobao.sg subscribers and non-subscribers will be able to participate in this campaign for free.

Han Yong May, editor of Chinese Media Group Newshub, said: "During the Covid-19 outbreak, we see our readers craving more information. It is an honour to see zaobao.sg as Singaporeans’ most preferred Chinese news website. We appreciate their trust and will continue to strive to provide credible and reliable information. I hope that Zaobao Rewards makes reading news more enjoyable for them as they continue reading zaobao.sg.”

Direct digital subscribers of Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao, Shin Min Daily News and zaobao.sg with mySPH accounts will be automatically enrolled in the rewards programme. They will enjoy extra benefits and accumulate points faster than other readers.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

According to figures from media measurement and analytics company Comscore, zaobao.sg is the Chinese news website with the most monthly pageviews and unique visitors in Singapore. Google Analytics reported that the average monthly unique users of zaobao.sg mobile phone app and website between last August and March 2020 are 160,000 and 2.56 million respectively.