You are here

Home > Consumer

ZTE names new CEO, other top execs to comply with US mandate - WSJ

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 4:48 PM

doc70vl77b1q8ztg11cdht_doc70n6tz23a2d6eeb6cai.jpg
China's embattled ZTE Corp has named a set of new top executives, including CEO and CFO, to comply with its deal with the United States to get a supplier ban lifted, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

[BENGALURU] China's embattled ZTE Corp has named a set of new top executives, including CEO and CFO, to comply with its deal with the United States to get a supplier ban lifted, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The maker of smartphones and networking gear named the former head of its Germany business, Xu Ziyang, as its new chief executive officer, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter. 

ZTE declined to comment on the matter.

On Tuesday, ZTE announced the departure of a senior executive, while a source who saw an internal memo told Reuters seven others were removed. As part of its settlement agreement reached in June with US authorities, ZTE had promised to radically overhaul its management.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company also named a new chief technology officer and a new head of human resources, WSJ said.

ZTE was forced to cease major operations in April after the United States slapped it with a supplier ban, saying it broke an agreement to discipline executives who conspired to evade US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

REUTERS

Consumer

Grab-Uber deal ruled anti-competitive; regulator proposes fines, corrective measures

Razer Pay launches in Malaysia

Provisional liquidators appointed for bike-sharing firm oBike

Woolworths Group enters 15-year fuel supply deal with Caltex Australia

SPH launches Innovation Day as it steps up its transformation drive

Sainsbury's puts sales growth slowdown down to price cuts

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

grabuber.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Transport

Grab-Uber deal ruled anti-competitive; regulator proposes fines, corrective measures

bp_hdb_050718_5.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX

Jul 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Alliance Mineral Assets, GP Industries, Koyo International

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO 'appears to be a person under investigation' in Taiwan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening