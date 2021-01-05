You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

'A slap in the face': The pandemic disrupts young oil careers

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210105_NVDISRUPT5_4392560.jpg
Sabrina Burns, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin, who studied petroleum engineering in Austin, Texas on Dec 17. Students and recent graduates struggle to get hired as the oil industry cuts tens of thousands of jobs, some of which may never come back.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Houston, Texas

SABRINA Burns, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin, had thought she would be launching a lucrative career in the oil and gas industry when she graduated in a few months. But the collapse in the demand for oil and gas during the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Opec+ warns of risk to oil recovery as group plots next move

China gas price surge likely shortlived as winter supply measures kick in

China's GEM seeks to double stake, take control of Indonesia nickel project

China oil majors may face US delisting after telcos cut

Petronas raises December Malaysian crude official selling price to US$50.66 a barrel

Gold hits two-month high as greenback, real yields face pressure

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 12:32 AM
Transport

Singapore-Johor RTS Link project progressing well, says Ong Ye Kung

[SINGAPORE] The cross-border rail line between Singapore and Johor is progressing well, said Transport Minister Ong...

Jan 5, 2021 12:05 AM
Real Estate

Construction spending increases strongly in November

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending rose solidly in November, boosted by a robust housing market amid historically...

Jan 4, 2021 11:59 PM
Consumer

Applied Materials lifts bid for Kokusai to US$3.5b

[WASHINGTON] Applied Materials, one of the largest makers of machines used to manufacture semiconductors, said it...

Jan 4, 2021 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

Iran resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow amid growing tensions with US

[DUBAI] Iran has resumed 20 per cent uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on...

Jan 4, 2021 11:22 PM
Transport

South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, media reports

[LONDON] Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters, Iranian media said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

Teledyne to buy sensor maker Flir Systems for US$7.36b

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for